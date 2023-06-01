The IRP Visiting Poverty Scholars Program has two aims: to support research by U.S.-based poverty scholars from groups that are underrepresented in academia, and to enhance resources and networks available to these scholars.

Applicants may choose to visit IRP or any one of its Collaborative of Poverty Centers partners for one week to become acquainted with resident faculty, staff, and resources and present a seminar.

See profiles of current and past scholars below.

Note: Program was formerly called Scholars-In-Residence.

View the 2023 Visiting Poverty Scholars Program Informational Webinar | Presentation Slides