2020–2021 Scholars-in-Residence

Stephanie L. Canizales is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of California at Merced. Stephanie specializes in migration and immigrant incorporation, children and youth, inequality, poverty, and mobility, race/ethnicity, and organizations. Her book project, entitled Sin Padres, Ni Papeles, systematically examines why undocumented, unaccompanied Central American and Mexican youth migrate to Los Angeles, California, and how they incorporate into school, work, family, and community life as they come of age without parents. Her next project will more closely analyze youths’ experiences as labor migrants, their entry into and participation in the U.S. workforce and economy, and to further investigate the strategies youth employ to navigate poverty and mobility in a timely manner. She specializes in migration and immigrant integration, children and youth, inequality, poverty, mobility, and race and ethnicity.

For the 2020–2021 IRP Scholars-in-Residence Program she chose to visit the Center for Population Inequality and Policy at the University of California, Irvine.

Stephanie L. Canizales was a 2018–2019 IRP Emerging Poverty Scholars Fellow.