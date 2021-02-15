2019–2020 Scholars-In-Residence

Jose Pacas
Jose Pacas is a Research Scientist at the Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation at University of Minnesota.
His research focuses on using census data to study labor markets, poverty, immigration, and racial/ethnic disparities, specifically the factors influencing poverty transitions and the net fiscal impact of labor unions.
For the 2019–2020 IRP Scholars-in-Residence Program he chose to visit the Center on Poverty and Social Policy, Columbia University.
Andria Smythe
Andria Smythe is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Howard University.
Her research focuses on areas of economics of education, development economic, and economic inequality.
For the 2019–2020 IRP Scholars-in-Residence Program she chose to visit IRP.
Sebastian Tello-Trillo
Sebastian Tello-Trillo is an Assistant Professor in the School of Leadership and Public Policy at University of Virginia.
His research focuses on how economic policies affect population health, and understanding how to make improvements in mental health policy. His research is based in context of the U.S and Latin America.
For the 2019–2020 IRP Scholars-in-Residence Program he chose to visit the Center for Poverty Research at the University of California, Davis.
Alvin Thomas
Alvin Thomas is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
His research focuses on the risk and protective factors for African American boys who are situated in conditions that imperil them toward negative outcomes including risk and protective factors for African American youth, paternal parenting, and father involvement in children’s therapy.
For the 2019–2020 IRP Scholars-in-Residence Program he chose to visit the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.