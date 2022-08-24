Spring 2022 Visiting Poverty Scholars

Diana Cedeño
Dr. Diana Cedeño is a tenure track Assistant Professor at Southern Illinois University in the area of Child and Family Services. Dr. Cedeño’s interdisciplinary research brings together economic and sociological views, which are applied to Family Science & Human Development. Her work has a strength-based perspective and is community centered. Her research focuses on poverty and families, social exclusion and inclusion, transnational and bilingual families, and community engagement. Dr. Cedeño’s scholarship is focused on understanding pathways towards the social inclusion of under-deserved minoritized communities, in particular Latinx families and youth. Her work has been published in peer reviewed journals and she has presented her research at multiple national conferences.
For the Spring 2022 IRP Visiting Poverty Scholars Program she chose to visit Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan.
Lucius Couloute
Lucius Couloute is an Assistant Professor in the Sociology and Criminal Justice department at Suffolk University in Boston. His primary research interests involve the multiple impacts of mass incarceration and criminalization. He is currently working on projects that examine the barriers to reentry that formerly incarcerated people face, how families negotiate the criminalization of loved ones, and the impact of guaranteed income payments in the lives of people with felony records.
For the Spring 2022 IRP Visiting Poverty Scholars Program he chose to visit the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
@LuciusCouloute | @Suffolk_Soc_CJ
Christina J. Cross
Christina J. Cross is a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Sociology at Harvard University and will begin her appointment as an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Harvard in July 2022. She studies the linkages between family background, poverty, race, and child well-being. The central question underlying her research asks: How do family structure, change, and dynamics influence individual well-being across the life course, particularly among low-income and/or minority populations? Much of Cross’s work focuses on childhood as a key stage in the life course for the emergence and accumulation of social advantages or disadvantages. Her research has three interrelated goals: (1) document the prevalence and predictors of previously underexplored family structures that are common among low-income and minority families; (2) investigate how the relationship between family structure and child outcomes is patterned by social class and race/ethnicity; and (3) document within-group differences in family processes among major racial/ethnic groups.
For the Spring 2022 IRP Visiting Poverty Scholars Program she chose to visit the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality.
Christina Cross was a 2019–2020 IRP Emerging Poverty Scholar Fellow.
@christinajcross
Agustina Laurito
Agustina Laurito is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Administration at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Her research interests are at the intersection of social, education, and health policy. Among her current projects, she studies food assistance programs, the effect of neighborhood crime on children, how racial and ethnic disparities in homeownership affect educational achievement, and more recently the effect of the opioid crisis on children and families. She is also interested in immigration and studies how the outcomes of immigrants are affected by home country events.
For the Spring 2022 IRP Visiting Poverty Scholars Program she chose to visit the Center for Poverty and Inequality at the University of California, Davis.
@la_agustinaAR | @uicdpa | @thisisUIC