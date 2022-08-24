Spring 2022 Visiting Poverty Scholars

Dr. Diana Cedeño is a tenure track Assistant Professor at Southern Illinois University in the area of Child and Family Services. Dr. Cedeño’s interdisciplinary research brings together economic and sociological views, which are applied to Family Science & Human Development. Her work has a strength-based perspective and is community centered. Her research focuses on poverty and families, social exclusion and inclusion, transnational and bilingual families, and community engagement. Dr. Cedeño’s scholarship is focused on understanding pathways towards the social inclusion of under-deserved minoritized communities, in particular Latinx families and youth. Her work has been published in peer reviewed journals and she has presented her research at multiple national conferences.

For the Spring 2022 IRP Visiting Poverty Scholars Program she chose to visit Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan.

@Dr__Cedeno | @SIUC