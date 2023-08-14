2022–2023 Visiting Poverty Scholars

Nyron N. Crawford
Nyron N. Crawford, Ph.D., is Assistant Professor of Political Science at Temple University and a faculty fellow in the Public Policy Lab. His research, teaching, and practice engages psychological science to explore law and policy, especially as they relate to politics and racialized public problems. Crawford’s work has been published in Public Integrity, Urban Affairs Review, and Perspectives on Politics. He received his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University and a B.A. from Howard University.
Crawford is visiting the at the Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities at University of Notre Dame.
Michael R. Fisher Jr.
Michael R. Fisher Jr. is Assistant Professor of African American Studies and a Faculty Affiliate at the Institute for Metropolitan Studies at San José State University. He is also an Affiliate Scholar at the Metropolitan Policy Center at American University and a Research Fellow at the Institute for Gender Studies at the University of South Africa.
He specializes in poverty, race, and inequality and housing and urban policy. His first book—Black Community Building: Public Housing Reform and the Promise of an Alternative Model to Mixed Income Neighborhoods (under contract with Georgetown University Press)—reorients the debate on public housing reform by arguing that mixed-income housing creation as market-driven urban policy must be abandoned given its track record. It proposes an alternative conceptual model to urban redevelopment in high-poverty neighborhoods.
Fisher is visiting Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan.
Leah Hamilton, MSW, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of Social Work at Appalachian State University, Senior Fellow at the Jain Family Institute, and Faculty Affiliate at the Social Policy Institute of Washington University in St. Louis. She teaches social welfare policy and conducts research related to economic justice and basic income. Currently, Dr. Hamilton is Principal Investigator for basic/guaranteed income pilots in Hudson, NY and Atlanta, GA.
Hamilton is visiting the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.
Hope Harvey
Hope Harvey is an Assistant Professor at the Martin School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Kentucky. In her research, she uses multiple methods to examine questions related to poverty, housing, and family complexity. She is currently writing a book about families who live in doubled-up households.
Harvey will be visiting the West Coast Poverty Center, University of Washington.
