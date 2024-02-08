Visiting Poverty Scholars Program, 2024–2025 Call for Applications – Due 4/3/2024

Application Deadline: April 3, 2024 (11:59 p.m. Central Time)
Optional Webinar: February 27, 2024
2:00–2:30 p.m. Eastern | 1:00–1:30 p.m. Central | 12:00–12:30 p.m. Mountain | 11:00 a.m.–11:30 p.m. Pacific
About the Program
The Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison invites applications from U.S.-based scholars who belong to groups underrepresented in academia to apply for its Visiting Poverty Scholars Program.
The Visiting Poverty Scholars Program aims to enhance the research interests and resources available to poverty scholars from underrepresented populations, foster interaction among a diverse set of scholars, and broaden the corps of poverty researchers. Beyond providing scholars an excellent venue for presentation of and feedback on their work, the visits provide extended contact and discussion with IRP/U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC) affiliates, which may lead to future collaborations.
Applicants may choose to visit IRP or any one of its CPC partners (see text box on right) for one week in order to interact with that center’s resident faculty, present a poverty-related seminar of their choosing, and become acquainted with staff and resources. Visiting scholars will confer with a faculty host who will arrange for interactions with others on campus.
About IRP
IRP is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality in the U.S. and the impact of related policies and programs.
As the National Research Center on Poverty & Economic Mobility sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC). IRP and its partner centers support and train poverty and economic mobility scholars with a special focus on expanding opportunities for scholars from historically underrepresented groups and provide relevant, cutting-edge research on a wide range of topics with the goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and its consequences.
University of Wisconsin–Madison
University of California, Irvine
Columbia University
University of California, Davis
Howard University
Child Trends
University of Michigan
Stanford University
University of Kentucky
University of Washington
University of Notre Dame
Terms
Eligibility
Applicants must be Ph.D.-holding, U.S.-based poverty scholars at any career level who are underrepresented in academia. IRP is using the definition of underrepresented outlined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Underrepresentation can exist in various forms, from one’s race or ethnicity, to ability status, gender identity or sexual orientation, or current or past economic disadvantage. Applicants will be asked to describe how they meet the NIH definition of underrepresented in their field of study. Note that IRP gives preference to early career scholars.
Funding
IRP will cover transportation, lodging, and meals during the one-week in-residence visit.
Award Info
Up to four scholars will be sponsored. Applicants will be notified of their application outcome by mid-May 2024.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
Applicants should provide the following materials as one PDF file to the online Application Form:
- A letter (up to 2 pages single spaced)
- describing your poverty research interests and experience, and
- indicating the CPC institution(s) (you can list up to three in order of preference) you are applying to visit and why that center is a good fit for you
- Your curriculum vitae
- Two examples of your poverty-related written material
CONTACTS
Questions should be directed to: irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu
TIMELINE
|Call Release
|February 8, 2024
|Optional Webinar
|February 17, 2024, 1:00-1:30 p.m. Central –
https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/99486481012?pwd=b0NsNGcxamtmTHBhLzJDcDdSb3UxZz09
|Deadline for proposal receipt
|April 3, 2024
|Notification of award
|Mid-May 2024
|Dates for visits
|Dates flexible but must occur during the academic year 2024–2025