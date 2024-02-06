Advancing Research on African American Families In Economically Marginalized Communities – Presenter List

Annette Waters

Dr. Annette L. Waters, Ph.D., is a senior social science analyst in the Office of the Assistance Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Dr. Waters conducts both quantitative and qualitative research on low-income populations and the social welfare programs that they access. She currently is the government lead for the National Research Center on Poverty and Economic Mobility (IRP). Dr. Waters also serves on HHS’s Overdose Prevention Strategy Workgroup and on the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Recovery Research Interagency Workgroup. Dr. Waters is the project lead for the Substance Use Identification in Human Services Programs project and was one of the project leads for the Virtual Human Services Delivery study and the Addressing Opioids in Communities of Color study. Dr. Waters was the project manager and statistician for the Parental Substance Use, Opioid Misuse and Child Welfare Mixed Methods study and also the Opioids and Child Support study. Dr. Waters completed a post-doctoral research fellowship at Princeton University. She has a PhD in Sociology from the University of Maryland at College Park, a M.A. degree in Public Policy from the University of Chicago, and a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Michigan.