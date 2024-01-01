INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
Professional Development Training Series on Poverty and Economic Mobility Research

IRP hosts a professional development training series on poverty and economic mobility research for early career researchers and students. The trainings are held virtually on a quarterly basis. The series was established to support the career development of in-resident fellows working at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through programs administered by IRP including the National Poverty Fellows (NPF) program and the Economic Mobility Fellows (EMF) program, as well as IRP’s National Dissertation and IRP Dissertation awardees.

It is designed to increase researchers’ (1) interdisciplinary knowledge and understanding of policy-relevant research contexts including the policymaking processes in federal agencies that administer human services programs; (2) ability to communicate with policy and public audiences effectively; (3) ability to work with affected communities in research development and dissemination; and (4) knowledge about research career paths outside of academia. The two-hour workshops cover a variety of topics identified by HHS and the trainees as important to their development, including topics such as the role of HHS in federal policy, effective strategies for engaging affected communities in the research process, data visualization and infographics, communicating for policy audiences, ensuring an equity lens in communications, and research careers in policy settings.

Each spring, IRP uses a competitive application process to select up to 10 continuing Ph.D. and master’s degree students to participate in the training series for a year. The series is open to students who are either from groups that are underrepresented in academia as defined by the National Institutes of Health or are attending universities that are not designated as an R1 “very high research activity” by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education. Students receive a stipend of $500 for their participation in the series.

2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participants

Arun Chaudhary

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Biden School of Public Policy and Administration
University of Delaware

Nicolas Gutierrez III

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Department of Sociology
University of Southern California

Tasfia Jahangir

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Behavioral, Social and Health Education Sciences
Emory University

Nathan Micatka

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Department of Political Science
University of Iowa

Milagros Ramirez

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Heller School for Social Policy and Management
Brandeis University

Kennesha Smith

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
School of Social Work
Louisiana State University

Yadira Tejeda

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Brown School of Social Work
Washington University in St. Louis

Elizabeth Tong

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Evans School of Public Policy and Governance
University of Washington

Khirsten Wilson

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Department of Psychology
University of Notre Dame

Daniel Zorrilla

Position title: 2024–2025 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Biden School of Public Policy and Administration
University of Delaware

2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participants

Regine Adrien

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Francesca Baroni

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Jess Belledonne

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Office of Human Services Policy

Renee Brooks

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Jarrod Brown, Jr.

Position title: 2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Deparatment of Sociology
University of California, Merced

Alicia Buenaventura

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Sarah Charnes

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Austin Conner

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Diamond Cunningham

Position title: 2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Department of Social, Behavioral, and Population Sciences, School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine
Tulane University

Jennifer R. Daniels

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Gwendolyn Donley

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Meredith Dost

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Cynthia Garcia

Position title: 2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
John Glenn College of Public Affiars
The Ohio State University

Claudia Gonzalez

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Diego Guerrero

Position title: 2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Department of Economics
University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Breanna Hill

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Regina Lewis

Position title: 2023 Graduate Student Research Workshop Dissertation Awardee

Address:
Martin School of Public Policy and Administration
University of Kentucky

Caitlin Lowery

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Abigail Matthew

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Office of Human Services Policy

Maretta McDonald

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Chelsea Moore

Position title: 2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
School of Nursing
University of Michigan

Kate Musen

Position title: 2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Department of Economics
Columbia University

Melanie Nadon

Position title: 2022-2023 National Dissertation Awardee

Address:
Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice
University of Chicago

Christina Quintanilla-Munoz

Position title: 2023 Graduate Student Research Workshop Dissertation Awardee

Address:
Department of Demography
University of Texas at San Antonio

Dianna Ruberto

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Isaac Sederbaum

Position title: 2023–2024 National Dissertation Awardee

Address:
Evans School of Public Policy & Governance
University of Washington

Shoshana Shapiro

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Jordan Smith

Position title: 2023–2024 Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Department of Health Policy and Mangement, Bloomberg School of Public Health
Johns Hopkins University

Hannah Wang

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

KaLeigh White

Position title: National Poverty Fellow

Benjamin Wills

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

2022–2023 Professional Development Training Participants

Rhea Acuña

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Public Administration and International Affairs Department
Syracuse University

Ph.D. Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2023
Connect on Twitter: @MaxwellSU

Roddrick Dugger

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Arnold School of Public Health
University of South Carolina

Ph.D. Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2023
Connect on Twitter: @USCArnoldSchool

Abram Lyons

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
School of Social Policy and Practice
University of Pennsylvania

Ph.D Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2025

Ricka Mammah

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
School of Social Work
University of Texas at Arlington

Ph.D. Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2024
Connect on Twitter: @SocialWorkUTA

Miguel Quiñones

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Family Social Science
University of Minnesota

Ph.D. Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2025
Connect on Twitter: @nalgononas, @UMNews, @UMNFSoS

Erica Robinson

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
School of Social Work
University of Texas at Arlington

Ph.D. Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2024

Dustin Satterfield

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Sociology Department
Syracuse University

Ph.D Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2024

Jose Scott

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
Sol Price School of Public Policy
University of Southern California

Ph.D. Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2024

Personal Website: www.jjscott.org
Twitter: @JoseScholar
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jose-scott/

Price School Twitter: @USCPrice
Price School Webpage: https://priceschool.usc.edu/ppm/ppm-phd-students/
Price School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uscprice

Dawn Watson

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
School of Social Work
Millersville University of Pennsylvania

Master’s Degree Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2024

Holly White-Wolfe

Position title: Professional Development Training Participant

Address:
School of Social Transformation
Arizona State University

Ph.D. Candidate
Expected Graduation Year: 2023

