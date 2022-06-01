The $25,000 National Dissertation Award for Research on Poverty and Economic Mobility supports outstanding dissertation projects that explore issues of poverty, economic mobility, equity, inclusion, diversity, and access in human services. Proposals are invited from doctoral students at U.S. universities, other than UW–Madison, who are individuals belonging to groups that are underrepresented in academia. IRP is using the definition of underrepresented as outlined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Calls for applications are released in early December with a due date in mid-February.

View the National Dissertation Award Application Process Webinar

