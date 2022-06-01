University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
National Dissertation Award for Research on Poverty and Economic Mobility

The $25,000 National Dissertation Award for Research on Poverty and Economic Mobility supports outstanding dissertation projects that explore issues of poverty, economic mobility, equity, inclusion, diversity, and access in human services. Proposals are invited from doctoral students at U.S. universities, other than UW–Madison, who are individuals belonging to groups that are underrepresented in academia. IRP is using the definition of underrepresented as outlined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Calls for applications are released in early December with a due date in mid-February.

Current Call

FAQs

2022–2023 National Dissertation Awardee

Melanie Nadon

Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice
University of Chicago

Melanie Nadon is a graduate student in Social Work. Her dissertation is entitled: “The Nexus of Poverty, Place, Race, and Bureaucracy: A Multi-Method, Multi-Level examination of Child Welfare Investigations.”

Date of Dissertation Award: August 2022 – September 2023
Advisor: Jennifer Mosley
Twitter: @MelanieNadon, @UChicagoCrown, @UChicago

