University of Wisconsin–Madison advanced graduate students conducting rigorous poverty-related dissertation research are eligible to apply for the IRP Dissertation Research Fellowship which offers up to 12 months of research support. This award is open to doctoral students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison who are pursuing a poverty-related degree and are sponsored by an on-campus IRP faculty Affiliate. Preference is given to students who have participated in the IRP Graduate Research Fellows program, however, any student with the sponsorship of an IRP faculty Affiliate may apply. Calls for applications are released in February.

Note: Program was formerly called Ph.D. Student Research Fellowships.