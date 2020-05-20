Poverty in Rural America Then & Now

Feature

May | No. 4-2020

The economic fallout from the pandemic is not yet known, but many fear that it will be especially severe in rural America, where people were already struggling before the health crisis emerged.

For some rural areas, economic hardship has long been the norm. A commission on rural poverty convened by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967 released its findings in The People Left Behind report. They documented a rural poverty rate of 25%, almost double the urban poverty rate.

Half a century after the report’s release, IRP and the Rural Policy Research Institute held a conference to reexamine rural poverty. The research presented at the conference indicated that rural poverty declined sharply in the 1960s, but has remained fairly steady since the mid-1970s.

Recent estimates suggest the rural poverty rate is almost 17%, 3 percentage points higher than urban poverty. Further, persistently high-poverty counties are disproportionately rural and continue to be geographically concentrated in Appalachia and Native American lands, the Southern “Black Belt,” the Mississippi Delta, and the Rio Grande Valley.

Other rural trends discussed at the conference include:

the rate of nonworking poverty, which has increased to surpass that of urban areas;

rates of nonmarital childbearing, cohabitation, and single parenthood, all of which have rapidly increased since the 1960s; and

real earnings of skilled rural men, which have not changed in 50 years.