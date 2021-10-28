Visiting Scholars Program Spring 2022 Call for Applications – Due 12/13/2021, 11:59 PM

About the Program

The Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison invites applications from U.S.-based scholars from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations to apply for its Visiting Scholars Program.

The Visiting Scholars Program aims to enhance the research interests and resources available to poverty scholars from underrepresented populations, foster interaction among a diverse set of scholars, and broaden the corps of poverty researchers. Beyond providing scholars an excellent venue for presentation of and feedback on their work, the visits provide extended contact and discussion with IRP/U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC) affiliates, which may lead to future collaborations.

Applicants may choose to visit IRP or any one of its CPC partners (see text box on right) for one week in order to interact with its resident faculty, present a poverty-related seminar of their choosing, and become acquainted with staff and resources. Visiting scholars will confer with a faculty host, who will arrange for interactions with others on campus.

About IRP

IRP is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality in the U.S. and the impact of related policies and programs.

As the National Research Center on Poverty & Economic Mobility sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC). IRP and its partner centers support and train poverty and economic mobility scholars from historically underrepresented groups and provide relevant, cutting-edge research on a wide range of topics with the ultimate goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and its consequences.