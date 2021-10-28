Visiting Scholars Program Spring 2022 Call for Applications – Due 12/13/2021, 11:59 PM

Application Deadline: December 13, 2021, 11:59 p.m.
About the Program
The Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison invites applications from U.S.-based scholars from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations to apply for its Visiting Scholars Program.
The Visiting Scholars Program aims to enhance the research interests and resources available to poverty scholars from underrepresented populations, foster interaction among a diverse set of scholars, and broaden the corps of poverty researchers. Beyond providing scholars an excellent venue for presentation of and feedback on their work, the visits provide extended contact and discussion with IRP/U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC) affiliates, which may lead to future collaborations.
Applicants may choose to visit IRP or any one of its CPC partners (see text box on right) for one week in order to interact with its resident faculty, present a poverty-related seminar of their choosing, and become acquainted with staff and resources. Visiting scholars will confer with a faculty host, who will arrange for interactions with others on campus.
About IRP
IRP is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality in the U.S. and the impact of related policies and programs.
As the National Research Center on Poverty & Economic Mobility sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC). IRP and its partner centers support and train poverty and economic mobility scholars from historically underrepresented groups and provide relevant, cutting-edge research on a wide range of topics with the ultimate goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and its consequences.
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Columbia University
Howard University
University of Michigan
Stanford University
University of California, Davis
University of Kentucky
University of Washington
University of Notre Dame
University of California, Irvine
Terms
Eligibility
Applicants must be Ph.D.-holding, U.S.-based scholars at any career levels from at least one of the following underrepresented racial and ethnic populations including: (a) African American or Black; (b) American Indian or Alaskan Native; (c) Hispanic/Latino; (d) Cambodian, Vietnamese, Laotian, or Hmong; and (e) Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander at the time of application. Preference will be given to those who are also of the first generation in their family to achieve a college degree.
Funding
IRP will cover transportation, lodging, and meals during the one-week in-residence visit.
Award Info
Up to four scholars will be sponsored. Applicants will be notified of their application outcome by January 10, 2022.
Application Instructions
Applicants should provide the following materials as one PDF file to the online Application Form:
- A letter (up to 2 pages)
- describing your poverty research interests and experience, and
- indicating the CPC institution(s) (you can list up to three in order of preference) you are applying to visit and why that center is a good fit for you
- Your curriculum vitae
- Two examples of your poverty-related written material
Contacts
Questions should be directed to: IRP Apply | irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu
Timeline
|Deadline for proposal receipt
|December 13, 2021
|Notification of award
|January 10, 2022
|Dates for visits
|Dates flexible but must occur during the academic Spring semester 2022