IRP Names Five Researchers as Emerging Poverty Scholar Fellows

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty announced the winners of a re-grant program funded by The JPB Foundation aimed at expanding antipoverty research capacity. Through the Emerging Poverty Scholars Fellowships, IRP is supporting five rising stars in the academic world who are studying antipoverty policies and programs.

Each junior faculty member received $60,000 in flexible funding over two years to support their career development. In addition, they will each be mentored by a nationally renowned senior poverty scholar and have an opportunity to interact with a diverse set of scholars in IRP’s network.