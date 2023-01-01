IRP’s Emerging Poverty Scholars Fellowships provide exceptional junior scholars from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations with flexible funding over a two-year award period.

The Fellowship supports the career development and success of these scholars by

enhancing the resources available to them;

providing high-quality one-on-one mentoring from nationally renowned senior poverty scholars; and

fostering interaction among a diverse set of scholars through quarterly meetings with the Emerging Scholars cohort and experts in the field; and

providing opportunities to highlight the research of the Emerging Scholars through IRP products and events in order to broaden the corps of U.S. poverty researchers.

Beyond providing Fellows with flexible funding and opportunities for expanding their networks and receiving feedback on their research and career trajectories, the program intends to establish long-term relationships between Fellows and other poverty scholars, which may lead to future collaborations.

Fellowships may be used for a wide range of professional development activities, including

engaging in substantive and methodological training;

travel for data collection, collaboration, or research presentation;

funding research assistants;

securing release time from teaching; or

summer salary support.

View Webinar: About the Fellowship and How to Apply | Presentation Slides