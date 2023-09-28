National Poverty Fellow Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where are the 2024–2025 National Poverty Fellow positions located and are fellows able to work remotely?

The NPF program is an in-residence post-doctoral training fellowship, thus all positions are headquartered in Washington, DC. Each HHS office determines whether work will be in-person, hybrid, or fully remote. Currently, 4 of our fellows are hybrid and 5 are fully remote. Fellows who relocate to Washington, DC for the fellowship may be eligible for a $5,000 relocation bonus. Fellows who work remotely from a location outside of the Washington, DC metro area are responsible for travel costs associated with travel to Washington, DC. They may also be required to pay other travel costs if the difference in travel cost from the fellow’s home location is more expensive than if they were traveling from Washington, DC.