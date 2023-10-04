IRP Resources featuring National Poverty Fellows

Podcasts

Mina Addo on the Impacts of Non-Standard Work on Retirement Security, June 27, 2023.

Seminar Videos

Jennifer R. Daniels, Race and Discretionary Decision-Making in the Administration of SNAP, presented this talk as part of the IRP Seminar Series, February 16, 2023.

Maretta McDonald, The County Line: An Analysis of Race and Place in the Child Support Enforcement System, presented this talk as part of the IRP Seminar Series, February 15, 2023.

Gwen Donley, COVID-19-Related Inequities among Black Pregnant Women & the Importance of Community Health Workers, presented this seminar as part of the Institute for Research on Poverty Seminar Series on October 6, 2022.