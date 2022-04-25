IRP announces 2022–2023 cohort of National Poverty Fellows

IRP is pleased to announce the incoming cohort of 2022–2023 National Poverty Fellows postdoctoral scholars who will be in residence in three different federal offices starting later this year.

The fellows are:

Sarah Charnes (PhD 2021, University of Washington), who will be in residence in the Division of Data and Improvement (DDI) in the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE);

Jennifer Daniels (PhD expected 2022, University of Delaware), who will be in residence at the Division of Economic Independence (DEI) in the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE);

Gwendolyn Donley (PhD 2022, Case Western Reserve University) who will be in residence in the Office of Community Services (OCS); and

Maretta McDonald (PhD expected 2022, Louisiana State University), who will be in residence in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).

The National Poverty Fellows (NPF) Program is a federal government-university partnership administered by IRP that works to build the capacity of postdoctoral researchers conducting high-quality, policy-relevant research on poverty and inequality in the United States. Since its inception in 2014, twelve scholars have previously taken part in the program.