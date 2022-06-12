2022 IRP Summer Research Workshop

MONDAY, JUNE 13

SESSION 1: CRIME

12:00–1:15 p.m. Criminal Charges, Risk Assessment, and Violent Recidivism in

Cases of Domestic Abuse

Dan A. Black and Jeffrey Grogger, University of Chicago; Tom Kirchmaier and Koen Sanders, London School of Economics

1:15–2:30 p.m. Measuring Intergenerational Exposure to the U.S. Justice System: Evidence from Longitudinal Links between Survey and Administrative Data

Keith Finlay, U.S. Census Bureau; Michael Mueller-Smith, University of Michigan; Brittany Street, University of Missouri

2:30–2:45 p.m. Break

2:45–4:00 p.m. Estimating Substitution Patterns between Crimes

Steven Durlauf, University of Chicago; Antonella Mancino, Laurier University; Salvador Navarro, University of Western Ontario; David Rivers, Western University

SESSION 2: MARRIAGE

4:00–5:15 p.m. Peer Effects and Marriage Formation

Michael Baker and Susan Carter, USMA West Point; Abigail Wozniak, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Dinner on your own

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

7:45–8:15 a.m. Breakfast, Grainger Hall

SESSION 3: EDUCATION

8:15–9:30 a.m. The Benefits of Alternatives to Conventional College: Comparing the Labor-Market Returns to For-Profit Schools and Community Colleges

Christopher Jepsen, University College Dublin; Kyung-Seong Jeon and Peter Mueser, University of Missouri at Columbia; Kenneth Troske, University of Kentucky

9:30–10:45 a.m. “Free College” Promises, High School Achievement, and College Enrollment

Jonathon Attridge, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, Celeste K. Carruthers, University of Tennessee-Knoxville

10:45–11:00 a.m. Break

11:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Mitigating Racial Bias in Teachers’ Assessments of Students

Maria Zhu, Syracuse University

12:15–1:15 p.m. Lunch

SESSION 4: BIOLOGY AND POVERTY

1:30–2:45 p.m. Genetic Endowments, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Economic Outcomes

Yeongmi Jeong, University of Georgia; Nicholas W. Papageorge, Johns Hopkins University; Meghan M. Skira, University of Georgia; Kevin E. Thom, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee

2:45–4:00 p.m. In Utero Exposure to the Great Depression is Reflected in Late-Life Epigenetic Aging Signatures

Valentina Duque, University of Sydney; Lauren Schmitz, University of Wisconsin–Madison

4:00–4:15 p.m. Break

4:15–5:30 p.m. Resilience to the Impact of Low SES on Gene Expression in the Midlife in the US Study

Steve Cole, University of California, Los Angeles; Robert F. Krueger and Carol D. Ryff, University of Minnesota

Reception, Dinner, and Evening Presentation

Alumni Lounge, Pyle Center

5:30–6:30 p.m. Reception

6:30–7:00 p.m. Dinner

7:00 p.m. Unconditional Cash Transfers and Family Processes: Findings from the of the Baby’s First Years Study

Katherine Magnuson, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Lisa Gennetian, Duke University

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

7:45–8:15 a.m. Breakfast, Grainger Hall

SESSION 5: SAFETY NET

8:15–9:30 a.m. Food Insecurity and the Business Cycle

Patricia Anderson, Dartmouth College; Kristin Butcher, Wellesley College; Hilary Hoynes, UC-Berkeley; Diane Schanzenbach, Northwestern University

9:30–10:45 a.m. SNAP and the Food Security of Rural and Urban Households with Children

Laura Tiehen, U.S. Department of Agriculture; James Ziliak, University of Kentucky

10:45–11:00 a.m. Break

11:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Males Were Affected by the U.S. Welfare Reform as Well

Shirlee Lichtman-Sadot, Ben-Gurion University

12:15–1:15 p.m. Lunch and Informal Mentoring Session for Junior Faculty and Postdocs

1:15–2:30 p.m. The Effects of the 2021 Child Tax Credit on the Economic Wellbeing of Families with Low-Incomes

Katherine Michelmore, Natasha Pilkauskas, and H. Luke Shaefer, University of Michigan; Nicole Kovski, University of Washington

2:30–3:45 p.m. How Place and Need Intersect: How Lack of Retail and Enrollment Offices Deters Nutrition Assistance Take-Up

Jason Cook, University of Utah

3:45–4:00 p.m. Break

4:00–5:15 p.m. Firms and Unemployment Insurance Take-Up

Marta Lachowska, W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research; Isaac Sorkin, Stanford University; Stephen A. Woodbury, Michigan State University

Dinner on your own

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

7:45–8:15 a.m. Breakfast, Grainger Hall

SESSION 6: RACE AND GENDER DISPARITIES

8:15–9:30 a.m. The Long Run Impacts of Court-Ordered Desegregation

Garrett Anstreicher and Jason Fletcher, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Owen Thompson, Williams College

9:30–10:45 am Black Lives: The High Cost of Segregation

Robynn Cox, University of Southern California; Jamein Cunningham, Cornell University, Alberto Ortega, Indiana University; Kenneth Whaley, University of Houston

10:45–11:15 a.m. Break/Working Lunch (during last two presentations)

11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Minimum Wages and Racial Differences in Hiring: Theory and Evidence from a Field Experiment

Alec Brandon, Johns Hopkins University; Justin Holz, Andrew Simon, and Haruka Uchida, University of Chicago

12:30–1:45 p.m. Differences in Risk Aversion, Competitiveness and Over-Confidence Predict the Gender, but not the Race/Ethnic, Income Gap

Aurelie Dariel, John Ham, and Nikos Nikiforakis, New York University/Abu Dhabi; Jan Stoop, Erasmus University