2022 IRP Summer Research Workshop

Current Research on the Low-Income Population
June 13-16, 2022
Grainger Hall, Room 1295
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Agenda
|MONDAY, JUNE 13
|SESSION 1: CRIME
|12:00–1:15 p.m.
|Criminal Charges, Risk Assessment, and Violent Recidivism in
Cases of Domestic Abuse
Dan A. Black and Jeffrey Grogger, University of Chicago; Tom Kirchmaier and Koen Sanders, London School of Economics
|1:15–2:30 p.m.
|Measuring Intergenerational Exposure to the U.S. Justice System: Evidence from Longitudinal Links between Survey and Administrative Data
Keith Finlay, U.S. Census Bureau; Michael Mueller-Smith, University of Michigan; Brittany Street, University of Missouri
|2:30–2:45 p.m.
|2:45–4:00 p.m.
|Estimating Substitution Patterns between Crimes
Steven Durlauf, University of Chicago; Antonella Mancino, Laurier University; Salvador Navarro, University of Western Ontario; David Rivers, Western University
|SESSION 2: MARRIAGE
|4:00–5:15 p.m.
|Peer Effects and Marriage Formation
Michael Baker and Susan Carter, USMA West Point; Abigail Wozniak, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
|TUESDAY, JUNE 14
|7:45–8:15 a.m.
|SESSION 3: EDUCATION
|8:15–9:30 a.m.
|The Benefits of Alternatives to Conventional College: Comparing the Labor-Market Returns to For-Profit Schools and Community Colleges
Christopher Jepsen, University College Dublin; Kyung-Seong Jeon and Peter Mueser, University of Missouri at Columbia; Kenneth Troske, University of Kentucky
|9:30–10:45 a.m.
|“Free College” Promises, High School Achievement, and College Enrollment
Jonathon Attridge, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, Celeste K. Carruthers, University of Tennessee-Knoxville
|10:45–11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
|Mitigating Racial Bias in Teachers’ Assessments of Students
Maria Zhu, Syracuse University
|12:15–1:15 p.m.
|SESSION 4: BIOLOGY AND POVERTY
|1:30–2:45 p.m.
|Genetic Endowments, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Economic Outcomes
Yeongmi Jeong, University of Georgia; Nicholas W. Papageorge, Johns Hopkins University; Meghan M. Skira, University of Georgia; Kevin E. Thom, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee
|2:45–4:00 p.m.
|In Utero Exposure to the Great Depression is Reflected in Late-Life Epigenetic Aging Signatures
Valentina Duque, University of Sydney; Lauren Schmitz, University of Wisconsin–Madison
|4:00–4:15 p.m.
|4:15–5:30 p.m.
|Resilience to the Impact of Low SES on Gene Expression in the Midlife in the US Study
Steve Cole, University of California, Los Angeles; Robert F. Krueger and Carol D. Ryff, University of Minnesota
|7:00 p.m.
|Unconditional Cash Transfers and Family Processes: Findings from the of the Baby’s First Years Study
Katherine Magnuson, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Lisa Gennetian, Duke University
|WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
|7:45–8:15 a.m.
|SESSION 5: SAFETY NET
|8:15–9:30 a.m.
|Food Insecurity and the Business Cycle
Patricia Anderson, Dartmouth College; Kristin Butcher, Wellesley College; Hilary Hoynes, UC-Berkeley; Diane Schanzenbach, Northwestern University
|9:30–10:45 a.m.
|SNAP and the Food Security of Rural and Urban Households with Children
Laura Tiehen, U.S. Department of Agriculture; James Ziliak, University of Kentucky
|10:45–11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
|Males Were Affected by the U.S. Welfare Reform as Well
Shirlee Lichtman-Sadot, Ben-Gurion University
|12:15–1:15 p.m.
|1:15–2:30 p.m.
|The Effects of the 2021 Child Tax Credit on the Economic Wellbeing of Families with Low-Incomes
Katherine Michelmore, Natasha Pilkauskas, and H. Luke Shaefer, University of Michigan; Nicole Kovski, University of Washington
|2:30–3:45 p.m.
|How Place and Need Intersect: How Lack of Retail and Enrollment Offices Deters Nutrition Assistance Take-Up
Jason Cook, University of Utah
|3:45–4:00 p.m.
|4:00–5:15 p.m.
|Firms and Unemployment Insurance Take-Up
Marta Lachowska, W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research; Isaac Sorkin, Stanford University; Stephen A. Woodbury, Michigan State University
|THURSDAY, JUNE 16
|7:45–8:15 a.m.
|SESSION 6: RACE AND GENDER DISPARITIES
|8:15–9:30 a.m.
|The Long Run Impacts of Court-Ordered Desegregation
Garrett Anstreicher and Jason Fletcher, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Owen Thompson, Williams College
|9:30–10:45 am
|Black Lives: The High Cost of Segregation
Robynn Cox, University of Southern California; Jamein Cunningham, Cornell University, Alberto Ortega, Indiana University; Kenneth Whaley, University of Houston
|10:45–11:15 a.m.
|11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
|Minimum Wages and Racial Differences in Hiring: Theory and Evidence from a Field Experiment
Alec Brandon, Johns Hopkins University; Justin Holz, Andrew Simon, and Haruka Uchida, University of Chicago
|12:30–1:45 p.m.
|Differences in Risk Aversion, Competitiveness and Over-Confidence Predict the Gender, but not the Race/Ethnic, Income Gap
Aurelie Dariel, John Ham, and Nikos Nikiforakis, New York University/Abu Dhabi; Jan Stoop, Erasmus University
|1:45–2:00 p.m.
|Closing remarks and discussion (meeting adjourns)