University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
2022 IRP Summer Research Workshop

Posted on

(Please note that participation is by invitation only.

Current Research on the Low-Income Population
June 13-16, 2022

Grainger Hall, Room 1295
University of Wisconsin–Madison
 Agenda
MONDAY, JUNE 13
SESSION 1: CRIME
12:00–1:15 p.m. Criminal Charges, Risk Assessment, and Violent Recidivism in
Cases of Domestic Abuse
Dan A. Black and Jeffrey Grogger, University of Chicago; Tom Kirchmaier and Koen Sanders, London School of Economics
1:15–2:30 p.m. Measuring Intergenerational Exposure to the U.S. Justice System: Evidence from Longitudinal Links between Survey and Administrative Data
Keith Finlay, U.S. Census Bureau; Michael Mueller-Smith, University of Michigan; Brittany Street, University of Missouri
2:30–2:45 p.m. Break
2:45–4:00 p.m. Estimating Substitution Patterns between Crimes
Steven Durlauf, University of Chicago; Antonella Mancino, Laurier University; Salvador Navarro, University of Western Ontario; David Rivers, Western University
SESSION 2: MARRIAGE
4:00–5:15 p.m. Peer Effects and Marriage Formation
Michael Baker and Susan Carter, USMA West Point; Abigail Wozniak, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Dinner on your own
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
7:45–8:15 a.m. Breakfast, Grainger Hall
SESSION 3: EDUCATION
8:15–9:30 a.m. The Benefits of Alternatives to Conventional College: Comparing the Labor-Market Returns to For-Profit Schools and Community Colleges
Christopher Jepsen, University College Dublin; Kyung-Seong Jeon and Peter Mueser, University of Missouri at Columbia; Kenneth Troske, University of Kentucky
9:30–10:45 a.m. “Free College” Promises, High School Achievement, and College Enrollment
Jonathon Attridge, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, Celeste K. Carruthers, University of Tennessee-Knoxville
10:45–11:00 a.m. Break
11:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Mitigating Racial Bias in Teachers’ Assessments of Students
Maria Zhu, Syracuse University
12:15–1:15 p.m. Lunch
SESSION 4: BIOLOGY AND POVERTY
1:30–2:45 p.m. Genetic Endowments, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Economic Outcomes
Yeongmi Jeong, University of Georgia; Nicholas W. Papageorge, Johns Hopkins University; Meghan M. Skira, University of Georgia; Kevin E. Thom, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee
2:45–4:00 p.m. In Utero Exposure to the Great Depression is Reflected in Late-Life Epigenetic Aging Signatures 
Valentina Duque, University of Sydney; Lauren Schmitz, University of Wisconsin–Madison
4:00–4:15 p.m. Break
4:15–5:30 p.m. Resilience to the Impact of Low SES on Gene Expression in the Midlife in the US Study 
Steve Cole, University of California, Los Angeles; Robert F. Krueger and Carol D. Ryff, University of Minnesota
Reception, Dinner, and Evening Presentation
Alumni Lounge, Pyle Center
5:30–6:30 p.m. Reception
6:30–7:00 p.m. Dinner
7:00 p.m. Unconditional Cash Transfers and Family Processes: Findings from the of the Baby’s First Years Study
Katherine Magnuson, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Lisa Gennetian, Duke University
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
7:45–8:15 a.m. Breakfast, Grainger Hall
SESSION 5: SAFETY NET
8:15–9:30 a.m. Food Insecurity and the Business Cycle
Patricia Anderson, Dartmouth College; Kristin Butcher, Wellesley College; Hilary Hoynes, UC-Berkeley; Diane Schanzenbach, Northwestern University
9:30–10:45 a.m. SNAP and the Food Security of Rural and Urban Households with Children 
Laura Tiehen, U.S. Department of Agriculture; James Ziliak, University of Kentucky
10:45–11:00 a.m. Break
11:00 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Males Were Affected by the U.S. Welfare Reform as Well 
Shirlee Lichtman-Sadot, Ben-Gurion University
12:15–1:15 p.m. Lunch and Informal Mentoring Session for Junior Faculty and Postdocs
1:15–2:30 p.m. The Effects of the 2021 Child Tax Credit on the Economic Wellbeing of Families with Low-Incomes 
Katherine Michelmore, Natasha Pilkauskas, and H. Luke Shaefer, University of Michigan; Nicole Kovski, University of Washington
2:30–3:45 p.m. How Place and Need Intersect: How Lack of Retail and Enrollment Offices Deters Nutrition Assistance Take-Up
Jason Cook, University of Utah
3:45–4:00 p.m. Break
4:00–5:15 p.m. Firms and Unemployment Insurance Take-Up
Marta Lachowska, W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research; Isaac Sorkin, Stanford University; Stephen A. Woodbury, Michigan State University
Dinner on your own
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
7:45–8:15 a.m. Breakfast, Grainger Hall
SESSION 6: RACE AND GENDER DISPARITIES
8:15–9:30 a.m. The Long Run Impacts of Court-Ordered Desegregation
Garrett Anstreicher and Jason Fletcher, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Owen Thompson, Williams College
9:30–10:45 am Black Lives: The High Cost of Segregation
Robynn Cox, University of Southern California; Jamein Cunningham, Cornell University, Alberto Ortega, Indiana University; Kenneth Whaley, University of Houston
10:45–11:15 a.m. Break/Working Lunch (during last two presentations)
11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Minimum Wages and Racial Differences in Hiring: Theory and Evidence from a Field Experiment 
Alec Brandon, Johns Hopkins University; Justin Holz, Andrew Simon, and Haruka Uchida, University of Chicago
12:30–1:45 p.m. Differences in Risk Aversion, Competitiveness and Over-Confidence Predict the Gender, but not the Race/Ethnic, Income Gap
Aurelie Dariel, John Ham, and Nikos Nikiforakis, New York University/Abu Dhabi; Jan Stoop, Erasmus University
1:45–2:00 p.m. Closing remarks and discussion (meeting adjourns)