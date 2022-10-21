2023 Graduate Student Research Workshop Call for Applications – Due 2/1/2023

2023 Graduate Student Research Workshop

May 22–25, 2023

Howard University, Washington, D.C.

Application Deadline: February 1, 2023, 11:59 p.m. CST

Informational Webinar: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 10:00–10:30 a.m. CST

Zoom link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/96457721219 | Add to Calendar (iCal file)

View/download full RFP in PDF format | Frequently Asked Questions

About the Workshop

Howard University’s Center on Race and Wealth (CRW) and the Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison seek applications for their Graduate Student Research Workshop on Poverty and Economic Mobility. This week-long workshop, held at Howard University in Washington, D.C., is aimed at pre-proposal doctoral students in the social sciences studying topics related to poverty or inequality in the United States who are from groups that are underrepresented in academia. Funding is provided by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of IRP’s National Poverty Research Center award.

The workshop offers intensive training and mentorship to help attendees expand their skills, knowledge, and resources needed to prepare an effective dissertation proposal centered on policy-relevant, actionable research that will inform human services and economic mobility policies. The workshop will be led by faculty from Howard University and IRP affiliates. Students will set and accomplish daily goals, participate in group lectures, work individually and in small groups, and consult with workshop mentors.

The workshop is designed to meet the following goals for dissertators:

increase their knowledge about poverty research and the context of human services and economic mobility policies; strengthen their interdisciplinary research skills; increase the policy relevance of their research, improve diversity, equity and inclusion communication and translation skills for policy audiences; and gain the building blocks for a strong dissertation including: strategies for formulating a solid research question and hypotheses; strategies for determining the appropriate research method and securing data; goal setting and time management strategies; and peer and mentor feedback on draft proposals.

Workshop participants will be eligible for consideration to receive one of five $5,000 student research awards to support their dissertation work. Funding may be used to cover research support costs related to data collection, such as transcription or for conference registration or travel.

About CRW

CRW seeks to enrich the dialogue, research, and policy formation with regard to asset building, wealth accumulation, and racial wealth disparities. CRW is a member of the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC) and hosts the Graduate Student Research Workshop on Poverty and Economic Mobility as part of this collaboration. The Center’s location in an economics department and in Washington, D.C., uniquely positions it to bring a wide array of economists and public policy advocates into the debate on poverty and inequality.

About IRP

The Institute for Research on Poverty is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality in the United States and the impacts of related policies and programs. As the National Research Center on Poverty and Economic Mobility sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC). IRP and its partner centers support and train poverty and economic mobility scholars with a special focus on expanding opportunities for scholars from historically underrepresented groups. In addition, IRP and its partner centers provide relevant, cutting-edge research on a wide range of topics with the goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and its consequences.

Terms

Eligibility

Applicants must be pre-dissertation proposal doctoral students in the social sciences studying topics related to poverty or inequality in the United States. Further, applicants must be at a U.S. university and belong to a group that is underrepresented in academia. IRP is using the definition of underrepresented outlined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Underrepresentation can exist in various forms, from one’s race or ethnicity, to ability status, gender identity or sexual orientation, or current or past economic disadvantage. Applicants will be asked to share relevant demographic data in their application and describe how they meet the NIH definition of underrepresented in their field of study.

Awards

The top sixteen applicants will be selected to attend the workshop in May.

The event will be held in-person at Howard University. Funding for travel, meals, and lodging at Howard University (for students residing outside of the D.C. area) will be provided to successful applicants.

Workshop participants will be eligible for consideration to receive one of five $5,000 student research awards to support their dissertation work. Funding may be used to cover research support costs related to data collection, such as transcription or for conference registration or travel. Student research awards will take place under a separate selection process but will be limited to individuals who participated in the 2023 Graduate Student Research Workshop.

Application Instructions

To apply, please complete the online application form.

Applicants are responsible for asking their primary advisor to fill out the recommendation form by the application deadline. Both the applicant and the advisor will receive a confirmation e-mail when the recommendation is submitted. Note that the recommendation can be submitted before or after the application is submitted but both the application and the recommendation must be submitted by the deadline for the application to be complete.

Contact

Workshop-related questions should be directed to: Brooke McKie, Ph.D. | brookemckie@gmail.com

Process-related questions should be directed to: IRP Apply | irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu

Timeline