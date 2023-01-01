The Economic Mobility Fellowship Program is a federal government-university partnership that seeks to broaden the pipeline of research staff working on issues of poverty and inequality in the United States. Fellows work in residence at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where they actively participate in research and policy analysis activities.

As part of the program, fellows are paired with a mentor for the duration of their fellowship, participate in quarterly professional development trainings, and receive funding to attend a research conference each year.

Calls for applications are generally released each winter for fellowships that begin the following summer.