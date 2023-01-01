The Economic Mobility Fellowship Program is a federal government-university partnership that seeks to broaden the pipeline of research staff working on issues of poverty and inequality in the United States. Fellows work in residence at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where they actively participate in research and policy analysis activities.
As part of the program, fellows are paired with a mentor for the duration of their fellowship, participate in quarterly professional development trainings, and receive funding to attend a research conference each year.
Calls for applications are generally released each winter for fellowships that begin the following summer.
Current Call
Resource Documents
Current Economic Mobility Fellows
Regine Adrien
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Masters of Economics
City University of New York – John Jay College of Criminal Justice
2023
Francesca Baroni
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Master of Social Work
Rutgers University
2022
Jess Belledonne
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Office of Human Services Policy
Master of Public Policy
Georgetown
2022
Renee Brooks
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Masters of Social Work
Georgia State University
2023
Alicia Buenaventura
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Masters of Public Policy
Georgetown University
2023
Hannah Gartner
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Master of Science in Social Policy at School of Social Policy and Practice
University of Pennsylvania
2022
Social Media: Hannah Gartner | LinkedIn
Claudia Gonzalez
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Master of Public Health, Milken Institute School of Public Health
George Washington University
2022
Breanna Hill
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Master’s in Public Policy
American University
2021
Abigail Matthew
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Office of Human Services Policy
Masters of Economics
University of Virginia
2023
Social Media: @abigailmatthew
Trina Nurse
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Master of Social Work
Columbia University
2022
Social Media: Trina Nurse, MSW | LinkedIn
Hannah Wang
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Masters of Social Work
Columbia University
2023
Benjamin Wills
Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow
Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services
Masters of Social Policy and Administration
University of Chicago
2023