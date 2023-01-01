INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
Economic Mobility Fellowship Program

The Economic Mobility Fellowship Program is a federal government-university partnership that seeks to broaden the pipeline of research staff working on issues of poverty and inequality in the United States. Fellows work in residence at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where they actively participate in research and policy analysis activities.

As part of the program, fellows are paired with a mentor for the duration of their fellowship, participate in quarterly professional development trainings, and receive funding to attend a research conference each year.

Calls for applications are generally released each winter for fellowships that begin the following summer.

Current Call

No posts currently available to show

Resource Documents

Current Economic Mobility Fellows

Regine Adrien

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Masters of Economics
City University of New York – John Jay College of Criminal Justice
2023

Francesca Baroni

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Master of Social Work
Rutgers University
2022

Jess Belledonne

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Office of Human Services Policy

Master of Public Policy
Georgetown
2022

Renee Brooks

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Masters of Social Work
Georgia State University
2023

Alicia Buenaventura

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Masters of Public Policy
Georgetown University
2023

Hannah Gartner

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Master of Science in Social Policy at School of Social Policy and Practice
University of Pennsylvania
2022
Social Media: Hannah Gartner | LinkedIn

Claudia Gonzalez

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Master of Public Health, Milken Institute School of Public Health
George Washington University
2022

Breanna Hill

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Master’s in Public Policy
American University
2021

Abigail Matthew

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Office of Human Services Policy

Masters of Economics
University of Virginia
2023
Social Media: @abigailmatthew

Trina Nurse

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Master of Social Work
Columbia University
2022
Social Media: Trina Nurse, MSW | LinkedIn

 

 

Hannah Wang

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Masters of Social Work
Columbia University
2023

Benjamin Wills

Position title: Economic Mobility Fellow

Address:
HHS, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services

Masters of Social Policy and Administration
University of Chicago
2023

Past (closed) Calls