University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
Research | Training | Policy | Practice

2022 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

Posted on

IRP Seminars will be in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.

Sign up for IRP seminar email notifications on our Connect page.

September 8, 2022

Rahim KurwaSubsidized Housing within a Welfare Rights Framework
Rahim Kurwa, Assistant Professor, Departments of Criminology, Law, and Justiceand Sociology, University of Illinois at Chicago
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

September 15, 2022

Augustine DentehWho Increases Emergency Department Use? New Insights from the Oregon Health Insurance Experiment
Augustine Denteh, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Tulane University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

September 22, 2022

Myles MoodySocial Determinants of Health: Structural Racism, Racism-Related Stress, & Future Directions for Research and Policy
Myles Moody, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Alabama at Birmingham
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

September 29, 2022

Daniel SchneiderTBA
Daniel Schneider, Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

October 6, 2022

Gwendolyn DonleyCOVID-19-Related Inequities among Black Pregnant Women and the Importance of Community Health Workers
Gwen Donley, National Poverty Fellow, IRP/Office of Community Services, Administration for Children and Families
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

October 13, 2022

Mike Mueller-SmithThe Impact of Financial Sanctions: Regression Discontinuity Evidence from Driver Responsibility Programs in Michigan and Texas
Mike Mueller-Smith, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Michigan
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

October 27, 2022

Brooklynn HitchensTBA
Brooklynn Hitchens, Assistant Professor, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Maryland
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

November 3, 2022

Courtnee Melton-FantAbusive State Preemption and the Production of Economic and Health Inequality
Courtnee Melton-Fant, Assistant Professor, Division of Health Systems Management and Policy, University of Memphis
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

November 3, 2022

Hilary HoynesLAMPMAN LECTURE
TBA
Hilary Hoynes, Professor of Public Policy and Economics and Haas Distinguished Chair in Economic Disparities , University of California, Berkeley
Time & Location: TBA

November 10, 2022

Brittany BattleIncarceration Beyond Institutions: Expanding the Carceral State through Community Confinement and Supervision
Brittany Battle, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Wake Forest University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

November 17, 2022

NO SEMINAR – APPAM

November 24, 2022

NO SEMINAR – Thanksgiving

December 1, 2022

Jennifer RandlesDiaper Dilemmas: Parenting in Poverty and Basic Needs Gaps in the U.S. Social Safety Net
Jennifer Randles, Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, California State University, Fresno
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

December 8, 2022

Deyanira Nevarez Martinez

The Latinx Paradox and Homelessness: The Invisible Housing Precarity of Farmworking Families in the Midwest
Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, Assistant Professor, School of Planning, Design, and Construction, Michigan State University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building