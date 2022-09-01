2022 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

IRP Seminars will be in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.

Sign up for IRP seminar email notifications on our Connect page.

September 8, 2022

Subsidized Housing within a Welfare Rights Framework

Rahim Kurwa, Assistant Professor, Departments of Criminology, Law, and Justiceand Sociology, University of Illinois at Chicago

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

September 15, 2022

Who Increases Emergency Department Use? New Insights from the Oregon Health Insurance Experiment

Augustine Denteh, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Tulane University

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

September 22, 2022

Social Determinants of Health: Structural Racism, Racism-Related Stress, & Future Directions for Research and Policy

Myles Moody, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Alabama at Birmingham

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

September 29, 2022

TBA

Daniel Schneider, Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

October 6, 2022

COVID-19-Related Inequities among Black Pregnant Women and the Importance of Community Health Workers

Gwen Donley, National Poverty Fellow, IRP/Office of Community Services, Administration for Children and Families

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

October 13, 2022

The Impact of Financial Sanctions: Regression Discontinuity Evidence from Driver Responsibility Programs in Michigan and Texas

Mike Mueller-Smith, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Michigan

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

October 27, 2022

TBA

Brooklynn Hitchens, Assistant Professor, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Maryland

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

November 3, 2022

Abusive State Preemption and the Production of Economic and Health Inequality

Courtnee Melton-Fant, Assistant Professor, Division of Health Systems Management and Policy, University of Memphis

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

November 3, 2022

LAMPMAN LECTURE

TBA

Hilary Hoynes, Professor of Public Policy and Economics and Haas Distinguished Chair in Economic Disparities , University of California, Berkeley

Time & Location: TBA

November 10, 2022

Incarceration Beyond Institutions: Expanding the Carceral State through Community Confinement and Supervision

Brittany Battle, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Wake Forest University

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

November 17, 2022

NO SEMINAR – APPAM

November 24, 2022

NO SEMINAR – Thanksgiving

December 1, 2022

Diaper Dilemmas: Parenting in Poverty and Basic Needs Gaps in the U.S. Social Safety Net

Jennifer Randles, Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, California State University, Fresno

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

December 8, 2022

The Latinx Paradox and Homelessness: The Invisible Housing Precarity of Farmworking Families in the Midwest

Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, Assistant Professor, School of Planning, Design, and Construction, Michigan State University

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building