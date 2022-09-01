2022 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

IRP Seminars will be in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.
September 8, 2022
Subsidized Housing within a Welfare Rights Framework
Rahim Kurwa, Assistant Professor, Departments of Criminology, Law, and Justiceand Sociology, University of Illinois at Chicago
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
September 15, 2022
Who Increases Emergency Department Use? New Insights from the Oregon Health Insurance Experiment
Augustine Denteh, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Tulane University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
September 22, 2022
Social Determinants of Health: Structural Racism, Racism-Related Stress, & Future Directions for Research and Policy
Myles Moody, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Alabama at Birmingham
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
September 29, 2022
TBA
Daniel Schneider, Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
October 6, 2022
COVID-19-Related Inequities among Black Pregnant Women and the Importance of Community Health Workers
Gwen Donley, National Poverty Fellow, IRP/Office of Community Services, Administration for Children and Families
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
October 13, 2022
The Impact of Financial Sanctions: Regression Discontinuity Evidence from Driver Responsibility Programs in Michigan and Texas
Mike Mueller-Smith, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Michigan
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
October 27, 2022
TBA
Brooklynn Hitchens, Assistant Professor, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Maryland
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
November 3, 2022
Abusive State Preemption and the Production of Economic and Health Inequality
Courtnee Melton-Fant, Assistant Professor, Division of Health Systems Management and Policy, University of Memphis
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
November 3, 2022
LAMPMAN LECTURE
TBA
Hilary Hoynes, Professor of Public Policy and Economics and Haas Distinguished Chair in Economic Disparities , University of California, Berkeley
Time & Location: TBA
November 10, 2022
Incarceration Beyond Institutions: Expanding the Carceral State through Community Confinement and Supervision
Brittany Battle, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Wake Forest University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
November 17, 2022
NO SEMINAR – APPAM
November 24, 2022
NO SEMINAR – Thanksgiving
December 1, 2022
Diaper Dilemmas: Parenting in Poverty and Basic Needs Gaps in the U.S. Social Safety Net
Jennifer Randles, Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, California State University, Fresno
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
December 8, 2022
The Latinx Paradox and Homelessness: The Invisible Housing Precarity of Farmworking Families in the Midwest
Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, Assistant Professor, School of Planning, Design, and Construction, Michigan State University
12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building