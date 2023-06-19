Publications & Research using the CSDE Data/Experiment

Guarin, Angela, & Meyer, Daniel R. 2018. “Are Low Earnings of Nonresidential Fathers a Barrier to their Involvement with Children?” Children and Youth Services Review, 91: 304–318. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.childyouth.2018.06.023

Kim, Yeongmin, Cancian, Maria & Meyer, Daniel R. 2017. “Child Support and Subsequent Nonmarital Fertility with a New Partner.” Journal of Family Issues, 38(2): 151–176. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/0192513X14565701

Cuesta, Laura, & Cancian, Maria. 2015. “The Effect of Child Support on the Labor Supply of Custodial Mothers Participating in TANF.” Children and Youth Services Review, 54: 49–56. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.childyouth.2015.05.006

Kim, Yeongmin, & Meyer, Daniel R. 2014. “Child Care Support by Nonresident Fathers: Are More Fathers Better? Social Service Review, 88(4): 695–727. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1086/679286

Cancian, Maria, & Meyer, Daniel R. 2014. “Testing the Economic Independence Hypothesis: The Effect of an Exogenous Increase in Child Support on Subsequent Marriage and Cohabitation.” Demography, 51(3): 857–880. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s13524-014-0295-8

Cancian, Maria, Yang, Mi-Youn, & Shook Slack, Kristen. 2013. “The Effect of Additional Child Support Income on the Risk of Child Maltreatment.” Social Service Review, 87(3): 417–437. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1086/671929

Meyer, Daniel R., & Cancian, Maria. 2012. “I’m Not Supporting His Kids: Noncustodial Fathers’ Contributions Given Mothers’ New Fertility.” Journal of Marriage and Family, 74(1): 132–151. https://www.jstor.org/stable/41329664

Nam, Kisun, Cancian, Maria, & Meyer, Daniel R. 2009. “How Program Participants Learn Program Rules: Implications for Implementation and Evaluation.” Social Service Review, 83(1), 53–78. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1086/598756

Cancian, Maria, Meyer, Daniel R., & Caspar, Emma. 2008. “Welfare and Child Support: Complements, Not Substitutes.” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 27(2): 354–375. https://www.jstor.org/stable/30162848

Meyer, Daniel R., Cancian, Maria, & Nam, Kisun. 2007. “Welfare and Child Support Program Knowledge Gaps Reduce Program Effectiveness.” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 26(3): 575–601. https://www.jstor.org/stable/30163417

Hutson, Royce. 2007. “Child Support and Parental Conflict in Low-Income Families.” Children and Youth Services Review, 29(9): 1142–1157. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.childyouth.2007.04.004

Collins, Jane L. 2007. “The Paradox of Poverty in the Transition from Welfare to Work.” Review (Fernand Braudel Center, special issue in memory of Joan Smith), 30(4): 283–311. https://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/40241696.pdf

Wallace, Geoffrey L., & Haveman, Robert. 2007. “The Implications of Differences between Employer and Work Employment/Earnings Reports for Policy Evaluation.” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 26(4): 737–753. https://www.jstor.org/stable/30162801

Wallace, Geoffrey L., & Haveman, Robert. 2007. “Work and Earnings of Low-Skilled Women: Do Employee and Employer Reports Provide Consistent Information?” Journal of Economic and Social Measurement, 32(2-3): 149–176. DOI:10.3233/JEM-2007-0287

Cancian, Maria, & and Meyer, Daniel R. 2004. “Alternative Measures of Economic Success among TANF Participants: Avoiding Poverty, Hardship, and Dependence on Public Assistance.” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 23(3): 531–548. https://www.jstor.org/stable/3326265

Cancian, Maria, & and Meyer, Daniel R. 2004. “Fathers of Children Receiving Welfare: Can They Provide More Child Support?” Social Service Review, 78(2): 179–206. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1086/382766

Wolfe, Barbara & Scrivner, Scott. 2004. “Child Care use and Parental Desire to Switch Care Type among a Low-Income Population.” Journal of Family and Economic Issues, 25(2): 139–162. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1023/B:JEEI.0000023635.67750.fd

Bartfeld, Judi. 2003. “Falling through the Cracks: Gaps in Child Support among Welfare Recipients.” Journal of Marriage and Family, 65(1): 72–89. https://www.jstor.org/stable/3600051

Cancian, Maria, Meyer, Daniel R., & Wallace, Geoffrey. 2002. “The Dynamics of TANF Participation in Wisconsin.” Journal of Applied Social Sciences, 25(1): 57–75.