2023–2025 Extramural Large Grant Awardees

The 2023 extramural research funding program supports research on how human services program and policy design, implementation, and practice create, perpetuate, and dismantle inequities in the following three programmatic areas: (1) Integrating substance use services and human services programs; (2) Facilitating access to multiple programs; and (3) Social-emotional development and mental health.
Funded Proposals
Targeting a Public Web-Based Platform to Resolve Child Support Issues for Uninsured and Medicaid Recipients In Substance Use Treatment Services
Focal Theme 1: Integrating Substance Use Services and Human Services Programs
HHS has a mandate to prevent drug overdoses in the U.S. More than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. The age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths increased by 31% from 2019 (21.6 per 100,000) to 2020 (28.3 per 100,000). Overdose deaths impact families and communities in detrimental ways because they cause a loss of life, emotional pain, family disruption, and financial instability. HHS’s Overdose Prevention Strategy[1] has four components: primary prevention, evidenced based treatment, recovery support, and harm reduction.
This research topical theme addresses the harm reduction component of the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy. It will help HHS better understand issues related to integrating harm reduction services and strategies into existing human services programs.
Focal Theme 2: Facilitating Access to Multiple Programs
While safety net programs aim to improve the economic and social wellbeing of families and individuals in a time of need, they are often hindered by lack of integration across different programs serving similar populations. Safety net programs provide supports such as housing, nutrition assistance, health care, cash assistance, early care and education, child welfare, education and training, and others. Oversight and administration of these programs span federal, state, and local levels, resulting in significant variation across programs and localities and potentially multiple levels of program guidance. Varying eligibility rules, processes, requirements, and authorities across programs create a confusing and burdensome maze that individuals and families must navigate to receive benefits.
IRP and HSP seek to support research that identifies barriers and facilitators to accessing multiple programs and promising strategies for more integrated, family-centered service delivery, with a focus on addressing inequities.
Focal Theme 3: Social-Emotional Development and Mental Health
To facilitate continued recovery from COVID-19, IRP and HSP seek to support research related to policies and programs to address the social and emotional challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on young children and youth.