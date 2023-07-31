2023–2025 Extramural Large Grant Awardees

The 2023 extramural research funding program supports research on how human services program and policy design, implementation, and practice create, perpetuate, and dismantle inequities in the following three programmatic areas: (1) Integrating substance use services and human services programs; (2) Facilitating access to multiple programs; and (3) Social-emotional development and mental health.

Funded Proposals

Targeting a Public Web-Based Platform to Resolve Child Support Issues for Uninsured and Medicaid Recipients In Substance Use Treatment Services

David Cordóva, School of Social Work, University of Michigan

Meghan O’Neil, Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

Implications of Co-Enrollment for Safety Net Programs Among Families with Young Children In A Post-Public Health Emergency World: A Multistate Analysis and Real-Time Case Study

Stephanie Ettinger de Cuba, School of Public Health, Boston University | Children’s Health Watch

Mixed Methods, Multiple Case Study of New York State’s Implementation of the Pyramid Model Through Regional Hubs

Mark Nagasawa, Straus Center for Young Children & Families, Bank Street College of Education

Cristina Medellin, Straus Center for Young Children & Families, Straus Center for Young Children & Families

Field/Population Differences, Harm Reduction Barriers and Promising Practices for Integrating Substance Use and Domestic Violence Services, Innovations and Challenges

Beth Glover Reed, School of Social Work, University of Michigan