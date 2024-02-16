OCS – Economic Mobility Fellowship Research Internship Position

Introduction

The Economic Mobility Fellowship is a 12- to 24-month full-time position in which candidates receive mentorship, training, and hands-on experience to enhance their qualitative and quantitative research skills and policy analysis skills while working in a highly respected federal office in Washington, DC.

Fellows are employed by the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) and work in-residence at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Office of Community Services (OCS). OCS partners with states, communities, and agencies to reduce the causes of poverty, increase opportunity and economic security of individuals and families, and revitalize communities. OCS administers over $12 billion in mandatory, discretionary, and demonstration grants through nine social service and community development programs.

The Economic Mobility Fellow will work within OCS’ Division of Community Assistance (DCA), Division of Community Discretionary and Demonstration Programs (DCDDP), or Division of Energy Assistance (DEA) or the Communications and Strategic Initiatives Unit or Policy Unit in OCS’ Office of the Director.

OCS programs focus on alleviating the causes and conditions of poverty and administer special projects focused on equity, climate, and economic mobility. For example, a current special initiatives focuses on Executive Order 12898, Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations, which directs federal agencies to “make achieving environmental justice part of its mission by identifying and addressing, as appropriate, disproportionately high and adverse high and adverse human health or environmental effects of its programs, policies, and activities on minority, low-income, and indigenous populations.” Under Executive Order 14008, President Biden further directed the Department of Health and Human Services to make achieving environmental justice part of its mission by developing programs, policies, and activities to address the disproportionately high and adverse human health, environmental and climate-related and other cumulative impacts on disadvantaged communities. LIHEAP is one of two pilot programs currently participating in the Justice40 initiative to demonstrate that at least 40 percent of the federal resources are invested in disadvantaged communities.

Mentoring And Training

Fellows will be matched with a mentor and will develop an individualized training development plan, which will include opportunities available with OCS, ACF, and / or HHS. Fellows will also participate in quarterly professional development trainings offered by IRP to all in-residence Fellows at HHS and have funding to attend a research conference each year.

Major Duties And Responsibilities

Conducts program operations and policy analysis tasks to support the administration of OCS programs. Advises leadership on anti-poverty initiatives such as housing, nutrition, and community-based services, equity, home energy crisis mitigation, energy burden reduction, water and waste water issues, disaster management, and initiatives focused on vulnerable households and communities, including young children birth to age five, older individuals, and individuals with disabilities to promote family well-being and economic mobility.

Maintains current knowledge of research and evidence-based practices and policies related to HHS anti-poverty strategies, economic self-sufficiency, equity, home energy and water assistance, and justice for all, and related systems and initiatives across all levels of government. Informs and develops training and technical assistance tools based on research and evidence-based practices to advance anti-poverty strategies. Manages a grant recipient portfolio and makes recommendations on policies, training and technical assistance strategies, partnerships, and practices. Conducts grant application and monitoring reviews and analyzes grant recipients’ administration of their programs. Work may include review and application of programmatic and regulatory materials, evaluations, and other research. Supports research fellows conducting quantitative and qualitative research and policy analysis activities including formulating, executing, and analyzing data, surveys, displays and dashboards, interviews, and case studies. Conducts policy analysis and review of proposed legislation, existing statutes, regulations, executive orders and subregulatory policy guidance and develops analytical summaries and technical assistance materials. Develops memoranda, briefs, talking points, issue papers, and other materials that accurately identify issues, present appropriate summaries of assigned and makes recommendations to supervisor and other managers and leadership about program improvements. Identifies and maintains collaborative relationships between OCS programs, internal and external federal agencies’ programs, and other partners to support program development and effectiveness. Participates in and provides staff support for committees and working groups as assigned. Briefs supervisor, office leadership, and other Department leaders on the results of assigned work, as requested. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Key Skills And Experience