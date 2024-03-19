It’s Basic Documentary Community Screening

Monday April 15th, 2024, 3-5pm

Sewell Social Sciences Building Room 8417 (1180 Observatory Drive)

No registration necessary. Open to the public

Please join us for a community screening of the new documentary, “It’s Basic,” directed by Marc Levin and executive produced by Michael Tubbs of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

Against the backdrop of widening income gaps, political landscapes, and societal concerns, “It’s Basic” reveals the transformative nature of guaranteed income pilot programs and how they have positively impacted the lives of individuals and families from diverse backgrounds across the nation. Madison’s guaranteed income program, the Madison Forward Fund, is part of this national network of mayor-led research programs and is mentioned in the film. The MFF partnership between UW-Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty and the City of Madison is not only helping to drive and evaluate this innovative policy here locally, but also helping to inform national social policy conversations.

This event is part of WI Idea Week. It is co-hosted by the Institute for Research on Poverty, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work; La Follette School of Public Affairs; UW Retirement and Disability Research Center, and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Trailer

Learn more about the film here