Links between Involved Fathers and Positive Effects on Children

Involved fathering is sensitive, warm, close, friendly, supportive, affectionate, nurturing, encouraging, comforting, and accepting. It is associated with positive effects on children beginning even before birth. Fathers themselves also benefit from caring involvement in their children’s lives.

After their child’s birth, involved fathers are associated with

children’s higher academic achievement;

greater school readiness;

stronger math and verbal skills;

greater emotional security;

higher self-esteem;

fewer behavioral problems; and

greater social competence than is found among children who lack a caring, involved father.

Growing evidence linking involved fathers with benefits for children has led policymakers, pediatricians, child support agencies, and family-services practitioners to step up their efforts to support and encourage fathers’ involvement in their children’s lives.

Policy/Practice

Table. How policymakers and service providers can support and encourage positive father involvement.

Policymakers Provide paid paternal leave to allow fathers to stay home and bond with their infants and care for sick children. Fund public-service announcements promoting positive, involved fathers and modeling effective coparenting relationships. Pediatricians Involve fathers in health care discussions during appointments. Social service providers Improve “father-friendliness” of programs and help fathers take stock of what they are doing for their children and where they could do more. Encourage positive coparenting to help facilitate nonresident father involvement with their children. Child support caseworkers Inquire about noncustodial fathers’ barriers to spending time with their children and offer to help facilitate visits. Home-visiting providers Engage fathers in programming, either in concert with or separate from maternal home visits (see below).

Father Engagement in Home Visiting: Benefits, Challenges, and Promising Strategies. National Home Visiting Resource Center Research Snapshot Brief, James Bell Associates and Urban Institute

Research identifies the following challenges in engaging fathers in home visiting and promising practices to address these challenges:

Challenges

Misperception that home visiting is just for mothers

Staff resistance to including fathers and inadequate training

Maternal gatekeeping and mothers wanting to keep home visits private

Relationship and safety concerns especially when there is a history of intimate partner violence

Scheduling conflicts when finding times for both parents

Strategies

Assure that recruitment, enrollment, and outreach is father-friendly

Use flexible scheduling practices

Implement staffing practices that involve fathers, like hiring male staff

Tailor program content and delivery for fathers

Trauma-Informed Approaches for Programs Serving Fathers in Re-Entry: A Review of the Literature and Environmental Scan, U.S. HHS OPRE Report #2018-69

Key findings from a review of evidence on trauma among fathers in re-entry and trauma-informed responsible fatherhood programs include: