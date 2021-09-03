2021 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

IRP Seminars will resume in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.

Sign up for IRP seminar email notifications on our Connect page.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Baby’s First Years Study: Findings from the First Year

Katherine Magnuson, Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work and Director, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, September 16, 2021

What’s the Power of Certainty? Experimental Evidence on the Effective Design of Free Tuition Policies

Katherine Michelmore, Associate Professor, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Housing Challenges Following Felony Conviction: Examining the Roles of Stigma and Discrimination

Brielle Bryan, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Rice University

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, October 7, 2021

The Legacy of Slavery and the Impact of Family Structure on Black-White Inequality in Poverty

Regina Baker, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Pennsylvania

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Income Volatility, Well-Being, and Methodological Innovation: Stockton’s First Year Findings

Amy Castro Baker, Assistant Professor, School of Social Policy and Practice; Co-Founder and Director of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research, University of Pennsylvania

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, October 21, 2021

How Distance Affects Takeup of Food Assistance: Evidence from SNAP Offices and SNAP-Participating Stores

Marianne Bitler, Professor, Department of Economics, University of California, Davis

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Welfare vs Work Under a Negative Income Tax: Evidence from the Gary, Seattle, Denver, and Manitoba Income Maintenance Experiments

Chris Riddell, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Waterloo

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Challenging Motherhood: Child Protective Services and Families Facing Adversity

Kelley Fong, Assistant Professor, School of History and Sociology, Georgia Institute of Technology

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Virtual Seminar

Documentation Status Socialization Among Latinx Immigrant Parents

Fernanda Cross, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, University of Michigan

12:15-1:30, Online Zoom Webinar

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Virtual Seminar

Equity Early: Exploring Issues of Race and Poverty During the Early Years

Stephanie Curenton, Associate Professor, Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, Boston University

12:15-1:30, Online Zoom Webinar

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Unpacking the “Black Box” of Consumer Policies

Melody Harvey, Assistant Professor, Department of Consumer Science, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building