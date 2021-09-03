2021 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

IRP Seminars will resume in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.
Thursday, September 9, 2021
The Baby’s First Years Study: Findings from the First Year
Katherine Magnuson, Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work and Director, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin–Madison
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, September 16, 2021
What’s the Power of Certainty? Experimental Evidence on the Effective Design of Free Tuition Policies
Katherine Michelmore, Associate Professor, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Housing Challenges Following Felony Conviction: Examining the Roles of Stigma and Discrimination
Brielle Bryan, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Rice University
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, October 7, 2021
The Legacy of Slavery and the Impact of Family Structure on Black-White Inequality in Poverty
Regina Baker, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Pennsylvania
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Income Volatility, Well-Being, and Methodological Innovation: Stockton’s First Year Findings
Amy Castro Baker, Assistant Professor, School of Social Policy and Practice; Co-Founder and Director of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research, University of Pennsylvania
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, October 21, 2021
How Distance Affects Takeup of Food Assistance: Evidence from SNAP Offices and SNAP-Participating Stores
Marianne Bitler, Professor, Department of Economics, University of California, Davis
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Welfare vs Work Under a Negative Income Tax: Evidence from the Gary, Seattle, Denver, and Manitoba Income Maintenance Experiments
Chris Riddell, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Waterloo
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Challenging Motherhood: Child Protective Services and Families Facing Adversity
Kelley Fong, Assistant Professor, School of History and Sociology, Georgia Institute of Technology
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Virtual Seminar
Documentation Status Socialization Among Latinx Immigrant Parents
Fernanda Cross, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, University of Michigan
12:15-1:30, Online Zoom Webinar
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Virtual Seminar
Equity Early: Exploring Issues of Race and Poverty During the Early Years
Stephanie Curenton, Associate Professor, Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, Boston University
12:15-1:30, Online Zoom Webinar
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Unpacking the “Black Box” of Consumer Policies
Melody Harvey, Assistant Professor, Department of Consumer Science, University of Wisconsin–Madison
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building