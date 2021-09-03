University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
Research | Training | Policy | Practice

2021 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

Posted on

IRP Seminars will resume in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.

Sign up for IRP seminar email notifications on our Connect page.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Katherine A. MagnusonThe Baby’s First Years Study: Findings from the First Year
Katherine Magnuson, Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work and Director, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin–Madison
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Katherine MichelmoreWhat’s the Power of Certainty? Experimental Evidence on the Effective Design of Free Tuition Policies
Katherine Michelmore, Associate Professor, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Brielle BryanHousing Challenges Following Felony Conviction: Examining the Roles of Stigma and Discrimination
Brielle Bryan, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Rice University
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building  

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Regina BakerThe Legacy of Slavery and the Impact of Family Structure on Black-White Inequality in Poverty
Regina Baker, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Pennsylvania
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Amy Castro BakerIncome Volatility, Well-Being, and Methodological Innovation: Stockton’s First Year Findings
Amy Castro Baker, Assistant Professor, School of Social Policy and Practice; Co-Founder and Director of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research, University of Pennsylvania
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Marianne BitlerHow Distance Affects Takeup of Food Assistance: Evidence from SNAP Offices and SNAP-Participating Stores
Marianne Bitler, Professor, Department of Economics, University of California, Davis
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Chris RiddellWelfare vs Work Under a Negative Income Tax: Evidence from the Gary, Seattle, Denver, and Manitoba Income Maintenance Experiments
Chris Riddell, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Waterloo
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Kelley FongChallenging Motherhood: Child Protective Services and Families Facing Adversity
Kelley Fong, Assistant Professor, School of History and Sociology, Georgia Institute of Technology
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building 

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Fernanda CrossVirtual Seminar
Documentation Status Socialization Among Latinx Immigrant Parents
Fernanda Cross, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, University of Michigan
12:15-1:30, Online Zoom Webinar 

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Stephanie CurentonVirtual Seminar
Equity Early: Exploring Issues of Race and Poverty During the Early Years
Stephanie Curenton, Associate Professor, Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, Boston University
12:15-1:30, Online Zoom Webinar 

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Melody HarveyUnpacking the “Black Box” of Consumer Policies
Melody Harvey, Assistant Professor, Department of Consumer Science, University of Wisconsin–Madison
12:15-1:30, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building