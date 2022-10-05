IRP Names Five Researchers As 2022–2024 Emerging Poverty Scholar Fellows

The Institute for Research on Poverty is pleased to announce the members of the latest cohort of Emerging Poverty Scholars. This program provides exceptional junior scholars with flexible funding over a two-year award period. The program is aimed at expanding antipoverty and economic mobility research capacity with a particular focus on policy-relevant work.

Each Emerging Poverty Scholar receives $60,000 in flexible funding over two years to support their career development. In addition, they will each be mentored by a nationally renowned senior poverty scholar and have an opportunity to interact with a diverse set of scholars in IRP’s extensive network.

The 2022–2024 Emerging Poverty Scholars are:

Daniel Auguste, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Florida Atlantic University

Karina Chavarria, Assistant Professor of Sociology at California State University Channel Islands

Linsey Edwards, Assistant Professor of Sociology at New York University

Casey Nichols, Assistant Professor of History at Texas State University

Alberto Ortega, Assistant Professor in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University