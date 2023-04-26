IRP Announces 2023–2024 Cohort of National Poverty Fellows

IRP is pleased to announce the incoming cohort of 2023–2024 National Poverty Fellows. These postdoctoral scholars who will be in residence at four different offices within the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services starting later this year.

The fellows are:

Meredith Dost (PhD 2023, Harvard University) who will be in residence at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).

Caitlin Lowery (PhD 2023, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) will be in residence in the Division of Data and Improvement (DDI) at the Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation (OPRE).

Dianna Ruberto (PhD 2023, University of Delaware) will be in residence at the Office for the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).

Shoshana Shapiro (PhD expected 2023, University of Michigan) will be in residence in the Office of Community Services (OCS) in the Administration for Children and Families (ACF).

KaLeigh White (PhD 2023, University of Iowa) will be in residence in the Division of Economic Independence (DEI) at the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE).