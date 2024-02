Advancing Research on African American Families In Economically Marginalized Communities – Participant List

View: Workshop Agenda | Presenter List

Janeria A. Easley

Assistant Professor

African American Studies

Emory University

jeasle2@emory.edu

Web Page

Mina Addo

Research Associate

Economic Mobility, Housing, and Communities

MDRC

mina.addo@mdrc.org

Web Page

Fenaba Addo

Associate Professor

Public Policy

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

faddo@email.unc.edu

Web Page

Jason Allen

National Organizing Director

Organizing and Partnership Department

National Parents Union

jason@npunion.org

Web Page

Daniel Auguste

Assistant Professor

Sociology

Florida Atlantic University

augusted@fau.edu

Web Page

Jhonelle Bailey

Early Childhood Research Scientist

Center for Advanced Study of Teaching and Learning

University of Virgina

qmh6sr@virginia.edu

Web Page

Brittany Battle

Assistant Professor

Sociology, African American Studies Affiliate Faculty

Wake Forest University

battleb@wfu.edu

Web Page

Keon N. Berry

Adjunct Professor

Department of Sociology

Morehouse College

drkeonberry@outlook.com

Web Page

Cassandra Bolar

Researcher

Psychology

University of West GA

cassandralkirk@gmail.com

Web Page

Reiko Boyd

Assistant Professor

Graduate College of Social Work

University of Houston

rkboyd@uh.edu

Web Page

Renee Brooks

Economic Mobility Fellow

Institute For Reasearch on Poverty

University of Wisconsin-Madison

rnbrooks@wisc.edu

Web Page

Alexander Camardelle

Co-Investigator

National African American Child and Family Research Center

Morehouse School of Medicine

alexcamardelle@gmail.com

Web Page

Marcus Casey

Associate Professor

Economics

University of Illinois at Chicago

mcasey@uic.edu

Web Page

Lucius Couloute

Assistant Professor

Sociology & Criminal Justice

Suffolk University

lcouloute@suffolk.edu

Web Page

Patrick Dixon

Underwriting & Loan Service Specialist

Small Business Lending

NCRC Community Development Fund

patrick.tdixon@gmail.com

Web Page

Linsey Edwards

Assistant Professor

Sociology

New York University

linsey.edwards@nyu.edu

Web Page

Sheridan Fuller

Economist

Research and Statistics

Federal Reserve Board of Governors

sheridan.fuller@frb.gov

Web Page

Shedrick Garrett

Graduate Research Assistance

Department of Psychology & Neuroscience

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

sgarrett@unc.edu

Web Page

Tiara Giddings

Research and Policy Analyst

Southern Equality Research and Policy Center

Campaign for Southern Equality

tiara.giddings@gmail.com

Web Page

Lina Guzman

Director

National Research Center on Hispanic Children and Families

Child Trends

lguzman@childtrends.org

Web Page

Sarah Halpern-Meekin

Professor

School of Human Ecology & La Follette School of Public Affairs

University of Wisconsin-Madison

sarah.halpernmeekin@wisc.edu

Web Page

Christal Hamilton

Assistant Professor

School of Public Policy

University of Connecticut

christal.hamilton@uconn.edu

Web Page

Brenda Harden Jones

Professor

Social Work

Columbia University

bjh2180@columbia.edu

Web Page

Melody Harvey

Assistant Professor

Department of Consumer Science

University of Wisconsin-Madison

maharvey3@wisc.edu

Web Page

Philip Hong

Dean and Professor

School of Social Work

University of Georgia

pyphong@uga.edu

Web Page

Iheoma Iruka

Research Professor

Public Policy & Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

iruka@unc.edu

Web Page

Jacob Johnson

Early Childhood Investment Corporation, Consultant/Trainer, Fatherhood Network, Director of wellness

Equity & Leadership, National Center for Family and Parent Leadership

Early Childhood Investment Corporation

jpj@ecic4kids.org

Web Page

Erin Kerrison

Assistant Professor

School of Social Welfare

University of California, Berkeley

kerrison@berkeley.edu

Web Page

Tandeca

tgordon@msm.edu

King Gordon



National African American Child and Family Research Center

Morehouse School of Medicine

tgordon@msm.edu

Web Page

Tiffany R. King

Research Professional/Senior Research Analyst

Infant Child Research Lab, Mary Lou Fulton College

Arizona State University

tiffany.king.1@asu.edu

Web Page

Haydar Kurban

professor

Economics

Howard University

hkurban@howard.edu

Web Page

Anthony Lizarraga

Graduate student & Emerging scholar

Educational Policy Studies

UW-Madison & NAACFRC

lizarraga2@wisc.edu

Web Page

Chrishana Lloyd

Research Scholar

Early Childhood

Child Trends

clloyd@childtrends.org

Web Page

Rachel Ludeke

Postdoctoral Research Fellow

Department of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College

Thomas Jefferson University

rachel.ludeke@jefferson.edu

Web Page

Katherine Magnuson

Director

Institute for Research on Poverty

University of Wisconsin-Madison

kmagnuson@wisc.edu

Web Page

Darcey Merritt

Professor

Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice

University of Chicago

darceym@uchicago.edu

Web Page

Shaneen Moore

Deputy Assistant Commissioner

Children and Family Services Administration

Minnesota Department of Human Services

shaneen.moore@state.mn.us

Web Page

Jenille Morgan

Research Associate

Equity Research Action Coalition

UNC-Chapel Hill Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute

jenille.morgan@unc.edu

Web Page

Casey Nichols

Assistant Professor

History

Texas State University

caseyn@txstate.edu

Web Page

Arthi Rao

Senior Research Scientist

Center for Quality Growth and Regional Development

Georgia Tech

arthir@gatech.edu

Web Page

Tyla Ricks

Continuous Quality Improvement Specialist

Strategic Impact

Ready for School, Ready for Life

tylaricks@gmail.com

Web Page

Quentin Riser

Assistant Professor

Human Development and Family Studies

University of Wisconsin-Madison

qriser@wisc.edu

Web Page

Latrice Rollins

Director/Assistant Professor

National African American Child and Family Research Center

Community Health/Preventive Medicine

Morehouse School of Medicine

lrollins@msm.edu

Web Page

Zawadi Rucks-Ahidiana

Assistant Professor

Sociology

University at Albany, SUNY

zrucks-ahidiana@albany.edu

Web Page

Krista Ruffini

Assistance Professor

McCourt School of Public Policy

Georgetown University

kr333@georgetown.edu

Web Page

Amber Sansbury-Scott

2023-24 Head Start Dissertation Grant Awardee, NAACFRC Emerging Scholar

Morehouse School of Medicine

George Mason University, Morehouse College

asansbury@msm.edu

Web Page

Rebecca Schwei

Research and Policy Coordinator

Institute for Research on Poverty

University of Wisconsin-Madison

rebecca.schwei@wisc.edu

Web Page

Hilary Shager

Associate Director

Institute for Research on Poverty

University of Wisconsin-Madison

hilary.shager@wisc.edu

Web Page

Judith Siers-Poisson

Communications Director

Institute for Research on Poverty

University of Wisconsin-Madison

sierspoisson@wisc.edu

Web Page

Simone Smith

Social Worker

Social Work

Clark Atlanta University

SimoneSmithServices@gmail.com

Web Page

Nina Smith

Associate Dean

College of Health and Sciences

North Carolina Central University

nsmith42@nccu.edu

Web Page

Casey Stockstill

Assistant Professor

Sociology

Dartmouth College

casey.stockstill@dartmouth.edu

Web Page

Jermaine Toney

Assistant Professor

Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy

Rutgers University

jermaine.toney@rutgers.edu

Web Page

Rodney Washington

Co Investigator

National African American Child and Family Research Center

Morehouse School of Medicine

rw19148@gmail.com

Web Page

Annette Waters

Senior Social Science Analyst

Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation

Dept of Health and Human Services

annette.waters@hhs.gov

Web Page

Ashley Watts

Doctoral Student

Department of Education

Marymount University

a0w70288@marymount.edu

Web Page

Natalie Williams

Chief Equity and Belonging Officer

American Public Human Services Association

nwilliams@aphsa.org

Web Page

Abigail Williams-Butler

Assistant Professor

Social Work

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

aw643@ssw.rutgers.edu

Web Page

Andrew Cooper

Research Assistant/Data Analyst

Community Health and Preventive Medicine

Morehouse School of Medicine

ancooper@msm.edu

Web Page

Jennifer Daniels

National Poverty Fellow

Insitute for Research on Poverty

University of Wisconsin-Madison

jennifer.daniels@wisc.edu

Web Page

Elijah Richardson

Research Assistant/Data Analyst

National African American Child and Family Research Center

Morehouse School of Medicine

elrichardson@msm.edu

Web Page