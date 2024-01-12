2024 Spring IRP Seminar Calendar

IRP Seminars will be in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.

January 25, 2024

Designing Policies to Enable Equitable and Beneficial Electrification in the U.S.

Morgan Edwards, Assistant Professor, La Follette School of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

One billion machines in U.S. households—from cars to furnaces to stoves—currently run on fossil fuels. These machines will need to be replaced with electrified alternatives to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions. However, one in three U.S. households reports difficulty paying their energy bills, and low-income households may be less likely to adopt new technologies. This talk combines large property datasets and detailed engineering models to quantify emerging inequities in electrification transitions. New policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act provide opportunities to address these inequities but may exacerbate them without careful implementation.

February 1, 2024

The Impact of Expanding Public Health Insurance on Safety Net Program Participation: Evidence from the ACA Medicaid Expansion

Tara Watson, Professor, Department of Economics, Williams College

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

The increase in public insurance eligibility caused by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid expansions may have had spillover effects to other public assistance programs. This presentation explores the impact of the ACA on the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF). A research design using variation in Medicaid eligibility that occurs on either side of state borders allows a narrow focus on differences arising from the ACA Medicaid expansion choice and controls for local economic trends that could affect safety net participation. Results demonstrate the potential benefits across safety net programs, including reduction of application barriers and increased enrollment.

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Net Worth Poverty and Child and Adult Well-Being

Christina Gibson-Davis, Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

In the United States, discussions of economic hardship often center on the negative consequences of inadequate income. Wealth deprivation—or the absence of a sufficient store of resources—may also be a risk factor for poor outcomes for both children and adults. Net worth poverty, which refers to households whose wealth is less than one-fourth of the federal poverty line, has been rising even as income poverty has been falling. This presentation analyzes how net worth poverty both complements and exacerbates the negative repercussions of poverty related to income, and the ways in which net worth poverty is negatively associated with a variety of child and adult outcomes, including children’s test scores, adult mental health, and household levels of food insecurity.

Thursday, February 15, 2024

TBA

Revel Sims, Assistant Professor, Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Automating Addiction Treatment

David Gustafson, Director, Center for Health Enhancement Systems Studies, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Addiction is a growing crisis. Addiction counselors are leaving the field faster than they can be replaced, and a dramatic change is needed to address the emergency. This presentation will assess the current landscape of addiction treatment and present a technology-based approach that is being developed by a team of faculty, staff, and community leaders to address the increasingly dire situation.

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Resilience to Adversity: When and How Black Voters Engage in Costly Political Behaviors

Christine Slaughter, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Boston University

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

What is the influence of racial resilience in American politics? This presentation proposes that lower-resource voters from historically marginalized groups are motivated by the shared understanding of the groups’ response to adversity in their political decision-making. Three survey experiments demonstrate how racial resilience is associated with a willingness for African Americans to engage in high-cost political behaviors, including attending a protest demonstration, waiting in line to vote, donating to Black-led organizations, and proposing solutions to reduce Black-white economic disparities. Research shows that Black Americans higher in racial resilience are both acutely aware of and motivated to overcome racial barriers imposed to minimize their political engagement. These findings contribute to a growing literature on how persistent racial inequality shapes African Americans’ political decision-making.

Thursday, March 7, 2024

The Michigan Contraceptive Access Research and Evaluation Study: Evidence from the First Two Years

Martha Bailey, Professor, Department of Economics, University of California, Los Angeles

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Co-Sponsor: Center for Demography and Ecology

The Michigan Contraceptive Access Research and Evaluation Study (M-CARES) examines how out-of-pocket costs affect the choice of contraceptive method among uninsured individuals in the United States. Using a randomized control trial, this presentation examines how subsidies for contraception affect the choice of contraception. The results of the trial are used to project the implications of a national policy making contraception free for all uninsured individuals nationally.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Race & Ethnicity Workshop, Havens-Wright Center for Social Justice

TBA

Shoshana Shapiro, National Poverty Fellow, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Administration for Children and Families

10:30 AM–12:00 PM, Havens-Wright Center

Co-Sponsor: Havens-Wright Center for Social Justice

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

IRP Lunch & Learn Seminar

TBA

Dianna Ruberto, National Poverty Fellow, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Office for the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE)

12:30–1:45 pm, 3470 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, March 14, 2024

TBA

KaLeigh White, National Poverty Fellow, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE)

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Household Finance Seminar, Department of Consumer Science

TBA

Sarah Charnes, National Poverty Fellow, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE)

3:45–4:45 pm, Nancy Nicholas Hall, Room 1199 (Wisconsin Ideas Room), 1300 Linden Drive

Co-Sponsor: Department of Consumer Science

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Strike from the Record: Marijuana Laws and Administrative Burden in Criminal Record Clearance

Nyron Crawford, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Temple University

12:15–1:30pm, Nancy Nicholas Hall, Room 1199 (Wisconsin Ideas Room), 1300 Linden Drive

In the United States, one in three people has a criminal record. This carceral contact leads many to suffer collateral consequences of an arrest or conviction beyond the sanctions imposed by the state. Yet take-up of record clearance programs like expungement—a legal process through which a person with a state criminal record can petition to have that record destroyed or limited to the public for access—is low. Using the recent trend of states legalizing cannabis as an example, this presentation examines the role of administrative burden and policy feedback in the practice of clearing criminal records, especially of those affected by prior cannabis convictions.

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Spring Break – No Seminar

Thursday, April 4, 2024

TBA

Qiana Cryer-Coupet, Associate Professor, Social Work, Georgia State University

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, April 11, 2024

The Effect of Means-Tested Transfers on Work: Evidence from Quasi-Randomly Assigned SNAP Caseworkers

Chloe East, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Colorado, Denver

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

There is an ongoing debate over whether and how safety net programs in the United States may affect labor force participation among recipients. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) serves 41 million recipients monthly and is the only universal means-tested transfer program. This research studies how SNAP applicants change their labor force participation after applying for SNAP, depending on whether they eventually receive SNAP. It also examines the influence of SNAP caseworker behavior on the likelihood that eligible applicants receive benefits and what measures can be taken to increase take-up of SNAP.

Thursday, April 18, 2024

PAA CONFERENCE – No Seminar

Thursday, April 25, 2024

TBA

Kevin Look, Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Creating Moves to Opportunity: Experimental and Mixed Methods Evidence on Neighborhood Choice

Stephanie DeLuca, James S. Coleman Professor of Sociology & Social Policy, Department of Sociology, Johns Hopkins University

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Low-income families in the United States tend to live in neighborhoods that offer limited opportunities for upward income mobility. One potential explanation for this pattern is that families prefer such neighborhoods for other reasons, such as affordability or proximity to family and jobs. An alternative explanation is that they do not move to high-opportunity areas because of a lack of information or barriers that prevent them from making such moves. This presentation provides mixed methods insights from a randomized controlled trial with housing voucher recipients in Seattle and King County, WA, to test these hypotheses and reveal what works to support families’ residential decisions and how housing policy can increase choice and children’s economic mobility.