2026 IRP Summer Research Workshop Paper & Presentation Upload

We will be providing your paper and slide presentation to workshop participants via a link on the workshop agenda webpage (private – for participants only). We will not be providing paper copies. We ask that you upload the latest version of your paper and slide presentation at your earliest convenience or by Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Paper Upload

Choose the file to upload (PDF file with your last name in the file name) and click the upload button.

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Slide Presentation Upload

Choose the file to upload (PPT or PDF file, with your last name in the file name) and click the upload button.

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Additional Presenter Resources Upload

Choose the file to upload (PDF file, with your last name in the file name) and click the upload button.

