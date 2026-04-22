2026 IRP Summer Research Workshop – Logistical Information

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Madison, WI

June 15–18, 2026

Workshop Venue

Fluno Center

601 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53715

Agenda

The Institute for Research on Poverty’s annual Summer Research Workshop will begin on Monday, June 15, at 1:00pm and will adjourn at 1:00pm Thursday, June 18. The workshop will be held in-person at the Fluno Center on the UW–Madison campus. There is no virtual attendance option.

View the 2026 Summer Research Workshop Agenda – agenda subject to change

Workshop Registration: Deadline May 11, 2026. Registration is required to attend.

Please complete the online Workshop Registration form Monday, May 11, 2026.

*We ask that you do not share this invitation, as space is limited and only those on a select list are invited.

Accommodations

IRP has secured discounted rate hotel blocks at the following locations and noted dates listed below. To reserve a room in this room block, please use the booking links below or reach out to the phone/email listed. Use of the room block will be first come first served. Lodging is not covered by IRP. You are not required to stay in these two hotels.

Hotel/Contact Block Dates Cost Book Distance from Pyle Fluno Center

608-441-7118 Sun. June 14 – Fri. June 19 $170/night Booking Link The Graduate

608-257-4391 Sun. June 14 – Thurs. June 18 $138/night Booking Link .2 miles / 4-5 min walk

Other Recommended Nearby Hotels (no room block or discounted rate):

Transportation & Travel

With few exceptions, IRP will not be covering or reimbursing for travel expenses to and from the workshop conference, and all transportation should be booked on your own.

Please keep the following in mind when making your travel plans:

Arrivals on the morning of Monday, June 15, are anticipated and encouraged. The workshop will start at 1:00pm. No lunch is provided on Day 1.

Departures should be scheduled for the late afternoon or evening on Thursday, June 18. The workshop will conclude at 1:00pm.

Friday Departures: There are a limited number of hotel rooms at the Fluno to accommodate those that need to depart the day after the workshop ends.



It is a 15–20-minute ride from the workshop location to the Dane County Regional Airport. We recommend allowing 1.5 hours from the time you leave campus to the time of your flight departure.

Luggage Storage: After checking out of their hotel, guests can safely store their luggage by the Fluno front desk holding area. Guests will receive a numbered tag that will correspond with a number given to their luggage. To retrieve the items, present the tag at the front desk.

Delays/Cancellations: If you have to cancel your trip,

Please inform Erin McGroarty via events@irp.wisc.edu, as soon as possible, and no later than Monday, June 8, 2026 .

. Please reach out directly to the hotel to cancel any lodging reservation made. If you experience travel delays and won’t be able to check in on the day of your reservation, please contact the hotel directly to inform them of your plans, so that your reservation is not cancelled.

Meals & Refreshments

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided each full day at the workshop.

day at the workshop. Several receptions & a group dinner will be held during the week. Please confirm the days you can attend on the registration form.

Dining options for meals not provided: on campus | in the Campus/Downtown Area.

Please note dietary restrictions or special accommodations on the registration form.

Madison Resources

UW-Madison Campus Map

Downtown Madison Visitor Maps & Guide

Parking: it is recommended to walk or bus as much as possible when on-campus or downtown. Parking garages and lots are available nearby but can fill up quickly.

Presenter Resources

Please watch for an online submission portal to upload your presentation materials by Thursday, June 11, 2026. Reach out to erin.mcgroarty@wisc.edu and dawn.duren@wisc.edu with questions.

Logistics/Travel Contact

Erin McGroarty

Institute for Research on Poverty

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Email: erin.mcgroarty@wisc.edu