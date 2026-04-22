2026 IRP Summer Research Workshop – Logistical Information

University of Wisconsin–Madison
Madison, WI
June 15–18, 2026
Workshop Venue
Fluno Center
601 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53715
Agenda
The Institute for Research on Poverty’s annual Summer Research Workshop will begin on Monday, June 15, at 1:00pm and will adjourn at 1:00pm Thursday, June 18. The workshop will be held in-person at the Fluno Center on the UW–Madison campus. There is no virtual attendance option.
View the 2026 Summer Research Workshop Agenda – agenda subject to change
Workshop Registration: Deadline May 11, 2026. Registration is required to attend.
Please complete the online Workshop Registration form Monday, May 11, 2026.
*We ask that you do not share this invitation, as space is limited and only those on a select list are invited.
Accommodations
IRP has secured discounted rate hotel blocks at the following locations and noted dates listed below. To reserve a room in this room block, please use the booking links below or reach out to the phone/email listed. Use of the room block will be first come first served. Lodging is not covered by IRP. You are not required to stay in these two hotels.
|Hotel/Contact
|Block Dates
|Cost
|Book
|Distance from Pyle
|Fluno Center
608-441-7118
|Sun. June 14 – Fri. June 19
|$170/night
|Booking Link
|The Graduate
608-257-4391
|Sun. June 14 – Thurs. June 18
|$138/night
|Booking Link
|.2 miles / 4-5 min walk
Other Recommended Nearby Hotels (no room block or discounted rate):
- Wisconsin Union Hotel & Club Suites
- Union South at 1308 W Dayton St. (15 min walk, .7 miles)
- Memorial Union at 800 Langdon St. (9 min walk, .4 miles)
- Hampton Inn & Suites Madison Downtown (440 W Johnson St., 4 min walk, .2 miles)
- Hilton Garden Inn Madison Downtown (770 Regent St., 10 min walk, .5 miles)
- The Edgewater Hotel (1001 Wisconsin Pl., 13 min walk, .6 miles)
Transportation & Travel
With few exceptions, IRP will not be covering or reimbursing for travel expenses to and from the workshop conference, and all transportation should be booked on your own.
Please keep the following in mind when making your travel plans:
- Arrivals on the morning of Monday, June 15, are anticipated and encouraged. The workshop will start at 1:00pm. No lunch is provided on Day 1.
- Departures should be scheduled for the late afternoon or evening on Thursday, June 18. The workshop will conclude at 1:00pm.
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- Friday Departures: There are a limited number of hotel rooms at the Fluno to accommodate those that need to depart the day after the workshop ends.
- It is a 15–20-minute ride from the workshop location to the Dane County Regional Airport. We recommend allowing 1.5 hours from the time you leave campus to the time of your flight departure.
- Luggage Storage: After checking out of their hotel, guests can safely store their luggage by the Fluno front desk holding area. Guests will receive a numbered tag that will correspond with a number given to their luggage. To retrieve the items, present the tag at the front desk.
Delays/Cancellations: If you have to cancel your trip,
- Please inform Erin McGroarty via events@irp.wisc.edu, as soon as possible, and no later than Monday, June 8, 2026.
- Please reach out directly to the hotel to cancel any lodging reservation made. If you experience travel delays and won’t be able to check in on the day of your reservation, please contact the hotel directly to inform them of your plans, so that your reservation is not cancelled.
Meals & Refreshments
- Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided each full day at the workshop.
- Several receptions & a group dinner will be held during the week. Please confirm the days you can attend on the registration form.
- Dining options for meals not provided: on campus | in the Campus/Downtown Area.
- Please note dietary restrictions or special accommodations on the registration form.
Madison Resources
UW-Madison Campus Map
Downtown Madison Visitor Maps & Guide
Parking: it is recommended to walk or bus as much as possible when on-campus or downtown. Parking garages and lots are available nearby but can fill up quickly.
- City of Madison Metro Bus Information
- City of Madison Parking Garages & Lots
- UW-Madison Visitor Parking Information
- Fluno Center: if you are staying at the Fluno Center, parking is available on-site for guests.
- Recommended lots near the Fluno if not staying with them:
- Lot 83 – UW Madison: 314 N. Frances Madison, WI 53715
- Lot 46 – UW Madison: 301 N Lake Street Madison, WI 53715
- City of Madison State Street: 400 N. Frances St. Madison, WI 53703
- Recommended lots near the Fluno if not staying with them:
- If staying at the Graduate they do not have parking, but they do have a valet service.
- Fluno Center: if you are staying at the Fluno Center, parking is available on-site for guests.
Presenter Resources
- Please watch for an online submission portal to upload your presentation materials by Thursday, June 11, 2026. Reach out to erin.mcgroarty@wisc.edu and dawn.duren@wisc.edu with questions.
Logistics/Travel Contact
Erin McGroarty
Institute for Research on Poverty
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Email: erin.mcgroarty@wisc.edu