2026 IRP Summer Research Workshop Call for Papers – Due 2/23/2026

The Institute for Research on Poverty will be holding its annual Summer Research Workshop in Madison, Wisconsin from Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The Workshop Organizing Committee is currently inviting paper submissions for inclusion in this year’s conference program. We anticipate thematic sessions spanning a range of topics, including: design and impact of safety net programs (including health-related programs), intergenerational economic mobility, low-skill labor markets, crime and criminal justice, family, housing, and neighborhoods, education and training, and other relevant poverty-related topics (including methodology-focused research).

Authors are invited to submit either an extended abstract or paper for review. Preference will be given to completed papers.

Authors are asked to only submit one paper for consideration.

Students can be co-presenters of an accepted paper but not the sole presenter.

All documents must be submitted online through the SRW Submission Link provided below. The submission deadline is Monday, February 23, 2026.

LINK TO SUBMISSION FORM

The Workshop Organizing Committee will be making decisions regarding all submissions by the end of March.

This call for papers is being distributed widely, and you should feel free to pass it on to others who may be interested. Participation in the conference will be by invitation only, and we are not able to invite everyone receiving this call for papers. Invitations to the conference are expected to go out in April.

If you have any questions about the submission process or the workshop, please contact one of us, or the IRP Events Coordinator, Leah Nell Adams at leah.nell.adams@wisc.edu. We hope you will consider submitting a paper for consideration in the Summer Research Workshop in Madison this summer.

Thank you,

Carolyn Heinrich, Vanderbilt University (carolyn.j.heinrich@vanderbilt.edu)

Marianne Bitler, University of California, Davis (bitler@ucdavis.edu)

Mike Mueller-Smith, University of Michigan (mgms@umich.edu)

Jeff Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison (econjeff@ssc.wisc.edu)

2026 Summer Research Workshop Organizing Committee