2023 Spring IRP Seminar Calendar

IRP Seminars will be in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.

January 26, 2023

Racial Differences in Retail Prices Paid

Dan Sacks, Associate Professor, Department of Risk and Insurance, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Black and Hispanic households tend to pay 1–2 percent higher prices than white households for physically identical products. The racial price gap is not explained by differences in income, demographics, or education. Instead it is entirely explained by three factors: Black and Hispanic households buy smaller packages with higher unit prices, benefit less from coupons, and live in places where all residents tend to pay high prices. Place-based price differences appear to be driven by differences in carrying and transportation costs rather than supermarket presence.

February 2, 2023

Power to the People: Understanding Energy Insecurity in America

Diana Hernández, Associate Professor, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

February 9, 2023

Black Fathers – Indispensable Partners in the Health and Well-Being of Black Families

Alvin Thomas, Assistant Professor, Department of Human Development & Family Studies, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building