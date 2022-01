2022 Spring IRP Seminar Calendar

IRP Seminars will be in person meetings this semester, unless otherwise noted. Connection information for virtual seminars will be sent out, in advance, to the IRP Seminar email list.

Sign up for IRP seminar email notifications on our Connect page.

January 27, 2022

Local Tax Rules and School Funding

Ross Milton, Assistant Professor, La Follette School of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

February 3, 2022

Monetary Sanctions and Housing Instability

Mary Pattillo, Harold Washington Professor, Chair, Department of African American Studies, Departments of Sociology and African American Studies, Northwestern University

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

February 10, 2022

Insights into Inequality from a GWAS on Income among ≈756,000 Individuals of European Ancestries

Philipp Koellinger, Professor, La Follette School of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

February 17, 2022

Pathways to Skin Tone Stratification: The Role of Inherited (Dis)Advantage and Skin Tone Discrimination in Labor Markets

Denia Garcia, Assistant Professor, La Follette School of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

February 24, 2022

The Unequal Availability of Rental Housing Information Across Neighborhoods

Max Besbris, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

March 3, 2022

Meritocracy at Work: How the Architecture of Evaluation Fuels Inequality

Fabien Accominotti, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

March 10, 2022

Utilization and Care Disparities in Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias

Andrea Gilmore-Bykovskyi, PhD, RN, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing and Deputy Director, UW Center for Health Disparities Research (CHDR), University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

March 17, 2022

No Seminar – Spring Break

March 24, 2022

Estimating the Prevalence of Substance-Exposed Newborns in Child Maltreatment

Christine Piette Durrance, Associate Professor, La Follette School of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

March 31, 2022

Intergenerational Transmission of Violence in Three-Generational Households: Evidence from the Wisconsin Families Studies

Jooyoung Kong, Assistant Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

April 7, 2022

TBA

Linsey N. Edwards, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, New York University

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

April 14, 2022

Family Matters: The Economics of Household Structure in an Age of Impossibility

Melissa Kearney, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Maryland

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

April 21, 2022

Leveraging the Genome to Evaluate the Impact of the Social Environment

Lauren Schmitz, Assistant Professor, La Follette School of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

April 28, 2022

Pennsylvania’s General Assistance Program: Exploring the Experiences of Philadelphia’s Most Vulnerable Residents

Mina Addo, National Poverty Fellow, IRP/OPRE, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

May 5, 2022

TBA

Lydia Ashton, Assistant Professor, Department of Consumer Science, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15-1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building