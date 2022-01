All of us at IRP are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Affiliate Sara McLanahan. She will be missed as a scholar, mentor and friend. We extend our condolences to her husband Irv Garfinkel, the rest of her family, and to her many friends and colleagues. To learn more about her life and work, including the time that she spent with us at UW–Madison, please read this loving tribute written by her colleague Kathryn Edin.

Sara McLanahan | December 27, 1940 – December 31, 2021