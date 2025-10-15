WADC Day 2025: Introduction to the Wisconsin Administrative Data Core

October 30, 2025

1:45–3:30 pm (right after the IRP seminar)

8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building (Sewell Room)

The Wisconsin Administrative Data Core (WADC) is a unique data resource that supports collaborative, applied policy research. The WADC is a partnership between the Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) and Wisconsin state agency partners, offering comprehensive administrative data for more than two decades and over 13 million people. This session will provide an overview of the WADC, including enhancements to the latest release, and how to turn your research question into a WADC project: from applying for grants, to data security training and working with agencies. It will also feature “Flash Talks” from UW researchers who have experience with the data. Refreshments provided!