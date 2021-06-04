IRP welcomes Dr. Mina Addo as the new National Poverty Fellow

IRP is pleased to announce that Dr. Mina Addo has been selected as the National Poverty Fellow for 2021–2022. She recently completed her Ph.D. in Social Welfare at the University of Pennsylvania and her research interests include precarious work and the intersection between economic insecurity, health, and well-being. Addo will be in residence at the Office of Research, Planning and Evaluation at the Administration for Children and Families and will be mentored by IRP Affiliate J. Michael Collins.

