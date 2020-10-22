IRP Names Two Innovative Researchers As Emerging Poverty Scholar Fellows

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty announced the winners of a re-grant program funded by The JPB Foundation aimed at expanding antipoverty research capacity. Through the Emerging Poverty Scholars Fellowships, IRP is supporting two rising stars in the academic world who are studying antipoverty policies and programs.

Juan Manuel Pedroza



Juan Manuel Pedroza is an Assistant Professor of Demography, Migration and Inequality in the University of California, Santa Cruz Department of Sociology and a scholar of inequality devoted to understanding what makes the difference between hardship and upward mobility in people’s lives.

Zawadi Rucks-Ahidiana



Zawadi Rucks-Ahidiana is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University at Albany, State University of New York. Her research broadly focuses on race, wealth, culture, and urban studies.

Each junior faculty member received $20,000 in flexible funding to support their career development. They also have been connected with a nationally renowned senior poverty scholar and have an opportunity to interact with a diverse set of scholars in IRP’s network.

“I’m excited to support the important work of these exceptional scholars,” said IRP’s director Katherine Magnuson.