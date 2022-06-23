IRP Honors the Life and Legacy of Former Director Bob Haveman

From IRP Director Katherine Magnuson:

It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that former IRP Director Bob Haveman passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday June 18, 2022.

Bob came to UW–Madison to direct IRP. He thought IRP’s mission was critical and loved working here because of its intellectual stimulation, collegiality, and sense of mission. He contributed to IRP in so many ways over the years—mentoring junior scholars, informing policy-makers, and conducting in rigorous research. He was still on the executive committee at the time of his passing, and was a tremendous source of advice and support to me and prior IRP Directors. He will be missed deeply by all of us and we are grateful we had his generous leadership for so many years. Our hearts are with his wife, former IRP Director Bobbi Wolfe, and the rest of his family at this difficult time.

There will be a remembrance organized for this coming fall.