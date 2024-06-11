2024–2026 IRP Extramural Large Grants

The 2024 extramural research funding program supports research on using the Child and Caregiver Outcomes Using Linked Data (CCOULD) dataset and focusing on policy implications for child welfare and Medicaid services administered by HHS.

Health Complexity, Utilization and Cost and Initial Entry to Foster Care: Associations within the CCOULD Dataset

Liza Creel, Eugene S. Farley, Jr. Health Policy Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Division of Health Care Policy and Research, School of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

James Kaferly, III, Department of Pediatrics, Ambulatory Care Services, Denver Health and Hospital Authority

Eugene S. Farley, Jr. Health Policy Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Building Bridges of Care: Opportunities for Supporting Families with Substance Use Disorder Involved in the Child Welfare System

Alicia Mendez, School of Social Work, Boston University

Peter Treitler, School of Social Work, Boston University

Service Trajectories of Children Entering Initial Residential Placement via CPS or Non-CPS Pathways

Shamra Boel-Studt, College of Social Work, Florida State University

Daji (Darejan) Dvalishvili, Institute for Quality Children’s Services, College of Social Work, Florida State University