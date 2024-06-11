2024–2026 IRP Extramural Large Grants

The 2024 extramural research funding program supports research on using the Child and Caregiver Outcomes Using Linked Data (CCOULD) dataset and focusing on policy implications for child welfare and Medicaid services administered by HHS.
Health Complexity, Utilization and Cost and Initial Entry to Foster Care: Associations within the CCOULD Dataset
Liza Creel, Eugene S. Farley, Jr. Health Policy Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Division of Health Care Policy and Research, School of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
James Kaferly, III, Department of Pediatrics, Ambulatory Care Services, Denver Health and Hospital Authority
Eugene S. Farley, Jr. Health Policy Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Building Bridges of Care: Opportunities for Supporting Families with Substance Use Disorder Involved in the Child Welfare System
Alicia Mendez, School of Social Work, Boston University
Peter Treitler, School of Social Work, Boston University
Service Trajectories of Children Entering Initial Residential Placement via CPS or Non-CPS Pathways
Shamra Boel-Studt, College of Social Work, Florida State University
Daji (Darejan) Dvalishvili, Institute for Quality Children’s Services, College of Social Work, Florida State University