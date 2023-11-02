IRP Extramural Large Grants 2024–2026: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

If you still have clarifying questions regarding the submission of letters of interest (LOI) or proposals after consulting our website, please contact us at irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu.

Can UW–Madison faculty be listed as non-funded collaborators? Yes, as long as all requested budget costs support the work led by the non-UW applicant PI. UW–Madison faculty and postdoctoral fellows are ineligible for funding.

Do the page limits include space for references/citations? No neither the letter of interest nor the full application page limits include references/citations. Those can be added at the end and will not be included in the page limit.

How much indirect costs can my institution bill to this grant? Applicants are encouraged to request that their home institution forego or charge minimal indirect costs. However, there is no requirement that home institutions forego indirect costs.

Is there a template for curriculum vitae that must be submitted as part of the LOI and the full application? No, there is no set template required for CVs.