IRP Extramural Large Grants 2022–2024: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

If you still have clarifying questions regarding the submission of letters of intent (LOI) or proposals after consulting our website, please contact us at irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu.

What is IRP? As the National Research Center on Poverty & Economic Mobility, IRP is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE). IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC). IRP and its partner centers support and train poverty and economic mobility scholars with a special focus on expanding opportunities for scholars from historically underrepresented groups. In addition, IRP and its partner centers provide relevant, cutting-edge research on a wide range of topics with the ultimate goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and its consequences. The Institute for Research on Poverty is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality in the United States and the impacts of related policies and programs.

What is ASPE? The Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) is the principal advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on policy development. ASPE is responsible for major activities in policy coordination, legislation development, strategic planning, policy research, evaluation, and economic analysis. Within ASPE, the Office of Human Services Policy (HSP) conducts policy research, analysis, evaluation, and coordination on various issues across the Department, including but not limited to, poverty and measurement, marginalized communities, early childhood education and child welfare, family strengthening, economic support for families, and youth development. HSP serves as a liaison with other agencies on broad economic matters and is the Department’s lead on poverty research and analysis.

What are IRP’s goals for this grant? IRP seeks to fund research on how human services program and policy design, implementation, and practice create, perpetuate, and dismantle inequities in the following two programmatic areas: (1) child welfare and (2) populations returning to their communities from incarceration.

What do you mean by “policy-relevant research”? Research is “policy-relevant” when it informs local, state, or federal law, regulation, procedure, administrative action, or program adoption and implementation in a way that is targeted, timely and actionable. Policy-relevant research may inform knowledge and understanding of the nature, causes, correlates, and effects of policy issues such as income dynamics, poverty, individual and family functioning, and child well-being with the goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies.

What topics does IRP primarily support? For the 2022–2024 extramural large grant application, we are interested in proposals that focus on child welfare or reentry from incarceration. Within these topics, we are particularly interested in research that focuses on the policy implications for human services programs administered by HHS (e.g., child welfare, child support, child care, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, youth homeless services, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) but are also interested in the broader social safety net programs (e.g., Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, subsidized housing programs, employment and training programs, and tax credits) especially when those programs interact with the human services administered by HHS.

Why did you select child welfare and reentry from incarceration as topics of interest? These are both key areas of interest identified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), Office of Human Services Policy (HSP), which serves as the sponsor of the National Research Center on Poverty and Economic Mobility.

What does it mean to meaningfully engage affected communities in research? Competitive applications will meaningfully engage affected communities in the research and/or dissemination process. Engaging affected communities may look different for each proposal but may include collaboratively developing research questions, potential methods, and plans for data collection, working with community members to interpret findings and put them into context, and sharing results in ways that are accessible to impacted individuals such as through visuals, blogs, and videos.

Do you fund international research interests? No. This grant is targeted towards scholars studying child welfare or reentry from incarceration in the U.S.

Who can apply for an extramural large grant? Individuals not associated with a university (domestic or foreign) and foreign entities are ineligible for grants made under this announcement. University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty and postdoctoral fellows are ineligible for funding. The Principal Investigator must hold a doctorate or the highest degree appropriate for their discipline at the time of application. Proposals are invited from Ph.D.-holding scholars at all career stages, from postdoctoral fellows to senior faculty, and from all disciplines who are interested in pursuing policy-relevant research.

Are graduate students permitted to apply? No, applicants must hold be Ph.D. holding, U.S. based scholars at the time of application.

Are there deadlines for submitting my application? Yes, letters of intent should be submitted by January 18, 2022. Applicants invited to submit a full proposal must submit proposals by March 13, 2022.

How do I submit my application? Applications must be submitted electronically. Letters of intent should be submitted by January 18, 2022, using the link: https://irpwisc.formstack.com/forms/extramural_large_grant_letter_of_intent . Invited proposals must be submitted electronically by March 13, 2022, using the link: https://irpwisc.formstack.com/forms/extramural_large_grant . Fax submissions will not be accepted.

When does the grant start and end? The grant contract period is flexible depending on scope of the project not to exceed 24 months from grant start date.

How many grants are funded? IRP anticipates funding four to five projects.

How much funding is awarded per person? A maximum of $50,000 is awarded per grantee depending on proposed grant budget and availability of funds.

If awarded, what are the requirements of the grant? Within the first 6 weeks of the grant period, participate (either in person or via video conferencing) in a meeting with IRP to discuss the project and how to maximize its policy relevance.

Submit brief quarterly progress reports ( < 150 words) of work accomplished during the preceding three months every quarter in the established grant period except for the last two quarters.

150 words) of work accomplished during the preceding three months every quarter in the established grant period except for the last two quarters. Submit a draft paper for review and comments three months before the end of the established grant period.

Within two weeks of submitting the draft, participate (either in person or via video conferencing) in a meeting with IRP to provide an update on project progress and discuss how to maximize its policy relevance.

Submit a revised draft by end of established grant period.

Present the paper at a seminar, workshop, or other mutually agreed upon public event sponsored by IRP.

Agree to have the work summarized in an IRP publication (i.e., Focus on Poverty; Fast Focus Poverty Brief), webinar, and/or podcast.

Submit a final paper for academic publication no later than nine months after the end of the established grant period.

Acknowledge the support of IRP and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) on all publications associated with the grant. Receipt of a grant from IRP will require a commitment to: