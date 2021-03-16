Webinar – We Can Do Better: Cross-System Approaches for Addressing Child Maltreatment (3/23/2021)

Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM ET

Learn more and register for the webinar

The child welfare system can do better for children and their families.

Please join the American Academy of Political and Social Science (AAPSS) and the Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) for a webinar on proposed reforms to the United States child welfare system.

Contemporary social research and program analyses offer us a path forward, and the experts featured in this panel discussion will discuss their findings and possible new approaches to preventing and addressing child maltreatment.

Maria Cancian, Dean of the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, will moderate a discussion with:

Brett Drake, Washington University in St. Louis

Megan Feely, University of Connecticut

Brenda Jones-Harden, University of Maryland

Darcey Merritt, New York University

Lonnie Berger and Kristen Slack of IRP and Tom Keckskemethy of AAPSS will also join the conversation.

The discussion will focus on the possibility of different approaches to child maltreatment prevention and intervention—solutions that would significantly shrink the role of child welfare systems, which, as currently organized, are almost exclusively reactive rather than proactive.

The webinar draws from the November 2020 AAPSS ANNALS volume, Toward a Better Approach to Preventing, Identifying, and Addressing Child Maltreatment.