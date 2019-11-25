University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
Healthy Black Families

  • Partner with Black families to design a culturally responsive, closed-loop referral system that coordinates, tracks and responds to their self-identified needs.
  • Health care providers would administer a universal screener for social needs and establish a risk-stratification system to connect high-risk patients to a community-based network of professionals.
  • Partners: Dane County Health Council, Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, Harambee Village Doulas, Meadowood Health Partnership, UW—Madison Population Health Institute