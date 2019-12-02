Career and Technical Education Builds the Skills Employers Need

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs focus on learning and building skills directly related to work and labor market demands, often for a certain sector or occupation.

Previously called vocational education, the new era CTE takes place at the secondary (high school), postsecondary (college), and adult education levels (illustrated in Figure 1). Programs are provided in educational and in real-world settings, often including apprenticeships and on-the-job training.

CTE coursework in high school is associated with increased earnings for those who participate (with variation in size of increase among programs), relative to demographically similar peers.

Studies have found that completing career-focused postsecondary certificates and associate degrees has been associated with large and persistent earnings increases, but the magnitude of benefits varies a lot by field of study and provider institution.

Policy/practice

The following policy-/practice-related points were made by a group of researchers, practitioners, and policymakers who participated in a recent IRP workshop that examined CTE:[1]