2024 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

September 5, 2024

The Access to Justice Crisis from Ordinary Americans’ Perspectives

Kathryne Young, Associate Professor, Law School, George Washington University

12:15–1:30pm, 5131 Nancy Nicholas Hall

In half of U.S. households, at least one person faces a civil justice problem each year. Most will never reach a court or a lawyer. Indeed, most will never be solved at all. Unresolved civil legal problems cause financial instability, housing insecurity, and poor mental and physical health—burdens disproportionately borne by Black, Latinx, multiracial, and low-income Americans. Sociologist and legal scholar Kathryne Young investigates the social and structural barriers to achieving access to justice in the U.S. by asking how ordinary people think about and experience civil legal challenges, from consumer debt to landlord-tenant disputes. Her mixed-method inquiry allows her to look at access to justice through an intersectional lens and to better understand people’s lived experiences—about which the legal scholarship tells us very little—to enable design of solutions that meet people where they are at.

September 12, 2024

The Impact of Federal Housing Policies on Racial Inequality: The Case of the Federal Housing Administration

Omer Ali, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Pittsburgh

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) began insuring residential mortgages in 1935 in response to the Great Depression. The agency is credited with expanding home-ownership among American households. There is growing evidence, however, that the FHA discriminated against African Americans. This talk estimates county-level effects of the FHA’s mortgage insurance program between 1935 and 1939 on racial disparities in home-ownership and home values. I find that FHA insurance had a negligible effect on the racial gap in home-ownership, but an expansionary effect on the racial gap in home values by 1940. Linked census data provides suggestive evidence that White (but not Black) households were more likely to leave central cities for suburbs in counties where the FHA was more active. Findings point to the FHA’s role in accelerating White suburbanization.

September 19, 2024

The Glass is Half-Full: The Safety Net for Low-Income Women Surrounding Before and After Childbirth

Taryn Morrissey, Professor, Associate Dean of Research at the School of Public Affairs, Department of Public Administration and Policy, American University

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

This talk will examine how employment, earnings, and safety net program benefits vary in the year before and after childbirth for low-income women in Virginia, a state lacking public paid family leave. Administrative data from 2016-2021 is used to examine disruptions in low-income women’s employment and earnings in the year before and the year after childbirth and the extent to which cash, nutrition assistance, and tax credits together make up for lost earnings. On average, mothers take about six months away from work, with substantial variation. Challenges include nutrition benefits being ineligible for non-food expenses (e.g., rent) and cash from tax credits received as an annual lump sum rather than disbursed throughout the year.

September 26, 2024

TBA

Kaylee Matheny, Assistant Professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

October 3, 2024

Competition and Fraud in Health Care

Jetson Leder-Luis, Assistant Professor, Questrom School of Business, Boston University

12:15–1:30 pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Co-Sponsor: Center for Demography and Ecology

The U.S. government provides health insurance to citizens but relies on private companies to perform care. These companies face incentives to commit fraud, which wastes valuable public resources. Recent research has addressed policy solutions to combat fraud, but less attention has been paid to the relationship between market structure and opportunities to commit fraud. This research presentation considers the role of competition in promoting or inhibiting fraud, using the Medicare durable medical equipment (DME) market as an example. New data on enforcement and prescribing behavior can help identify suspicious and fraudulent providers of DME. Increased competition and lower prices appear to benefit suspicious firms over legitimate ones.

October 10, 2024

Exploring Variation in Cash Assistance: How Lump Sum Versus Regular Payments Relate to Families’ Food Insecurity and Psychological Well-Being

Samantha Steimle, National Poverty Fellow, Institute for Research on Poverty, University of Wisconsin–Madison, in residence at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE)

2:00–3:15pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Co-Sponsor: Center for Demography and Ecology

Cash assistance represents a promising solution to the harmful correlates of being low income for parents and children. Questions remain, however, regarding optimal cash delivery mechanisms. Lump sum payments deliver cash assistance all at once—potentially immediate economic and psychological relief—but these effects are likely to fade as the money is spent. In contrast, a series of smaller payments delivered regularly may have smaller initial effects on family well-being but have the potential to last longer. This talk investigates how the lump sum, economic stimulus payments and monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments delivered during the pandemic relate to two indicators of family well-being—food insecurity and psychological distress—in the months following receipt.

October 17, 2024

What Is Precarious Employment and How Does It Impact Health and Health Inequity?

Anjum Hajat, Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology, University of Washington

12:15–1:30 pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Co-Sponsor: Center for Demography and Ecology

Precarious employment (PE), which encompasses the power relations between workers and employers, is a well-established social determinant of health. Often characterized by unstable employment, low-paying jobs, and a lack of rights and protections for workers, PE is more common among women, immigrants, and racialized workers. In this seminar, Dr. Hajat will present recent evidence of the individual and intergenerational health impacts of PE, with a focus on data from the United States. Importantly, she will also discuss the role of PE in maintaining and perpetuating socioeconomic health inequities. She will conclude with a discussion of future research directions to better understand the impact of PE on worker’s health and well-being.

October 24, 2024

TBA

Kathryn Thompson, Assistant Professor, Departments of Community Health Sciences and Health Law, Policy, and Management, Boston University

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

October 31, 2024

Migration Status and Poverty among Immigrants and their Children

Claire Altman, Associate Professor, Department of Health Sciences and Truman School of Government and Public Affairs, University of Missouri

12:15–1:30 pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

Co-Sponsor: Center for Demography and Ecology

Drawing on nationally representative data from the 1996–2008 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP), Dr. Altman will examine associations between migration status and poverty for immigrants and their children. Her research demonstrates how poverty estimates vary depending on the method used to assign migration status. Comparing migration status assignments using logical imputation or direct survey approaches, for example, yield strikingly contrasting conclusions among immigrant adults. Results for children also reveal nuanced associations between family migration status and poverty that are masked when family migration status is assigned using only citizenship status. Findings call for greater attention to migration status measurement and have significant implications for policies designed to support immigrant families’ well-being.

November 7, 2024

TBA

Geoffrey Wodtke, Professor, Department of Sociology and Associate Director, Stone Center for Research on Wealth Inequality and Mobility, University of Chicago

12:15–1:30pm, 8417 William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building

November 14, 2024

The Prevalence and Mental Health Impacts of Militarized Policing in American Cities

Gerard Torrats-Espinosa, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Columbia University

12:15–1:30pm, 5131 Nancy Nicholas Hall

Co-Sponsor: Center for Demography and Ecology

November 21, 2024 – No Seminar APPAM Conference

November 28, 2024 – No Seminar Thanksgiving

December 5, 2024

Public Nutrition Programs and the Lasting Impacts of Early Life Lead Exposure

Nicholas Sanders, Associate Professor, Brooks School of Public Policy and Department of Economics, Cornell University

12:15–1:30pm, 5131 Nancy Nicholas Hall

Lead poisoning in children, which can impair physical and cognitive growth, remains a large public health concern. Removing all lead exposure vectors may be impossible, as legacy lead persists in sources like pipes, paint, and contaminated soil. This presentation explores an alternate pathway by which society can reduce the damages of lead – through improvements in childhood nutrition. Matching early childhood test score data to geolocated birth records, historical information on exposure to lead, and access to social food programs provides insight into how nutrition-related welfare programs might help mitigate long-term impacts of childhood lead exposure.