Message from the Director

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

2020 has been a difficult year. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing twin health and economic crises, and at the same time the nation is coming to terms with its deep-seated racial injustices.

We hope that the trials of 2020 have deepened your resolve to reduce poverty and inequality in the United States as they have for us. At IRP, we are committed to doing our part by producing rigorous research, training a broad array of diverse scholars, engaging with policy makers and practitioners and widely disseminating evidence.

We are proud of the work we’ve done in 2020 but know that there is much left to do. As you consider your end-of-the-year charitable giving, I hope that you will consider making a contribution to IRP. Your support can help us reach our goals for 2021: using research to inform policy development, supporting poverty scholars and students of color, and making poverty research more accessible to practitioners and policymakers.

In closing, I’d like to extend my warm wishes to all our partners and supporters for a healthy, productive, peaceful year to come. I look forward to seeing many of you in the new year.

Sincerely,

Katherine Magnuson