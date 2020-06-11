DreamUp Wisconsin Advancing Teams

University of Wisconsin–Madison
  • Partner with Black families to design a culturally responsive, closed-loop referral system that coordinates, tracks and responds to their self-identified needs.
  • Health care providers would administer a universal screener for social needs and establish a risk-stratification system to connect high-risk patients to a community-based network of professionals.
  • Partners: Dane County Health Council, Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, UW–Madison Population Health Institute.

Connect Rx Team: Lisa Payton-Caire and Hayley Chesnik
Formerly Thrive Dane and Healthy Black Families

Opportunity Calculator

Finance IconWorkforce IconTechnology IconPolicy Icon

  • Create an opportunity calculator to inform workers of their income and benefit(s).
  • Create a digital people-to-program platform to streamline communication between workers and workforce programs.
  • Bolster the EARN Dane resource network to support career advancement.
  • Partners: Employment and Training Association, City of Madison, Workforce Development Board South Central WI, United Way of Dane County, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Urban League Greater Madison.

Opportunity Calculator Team: Baltazar De Anda-Santana, Ed Lee, Iliana Wood, and Carole Trone
Formerly EARN Dane: Empowering Employee Advancement
